Farmers markets are starting to spring up, and even though the majority won’t be in full swing until early June, it’s a good time to mark those dates on your calendar.
Note, too, that the state’s recommendations for farmers markets are the same as last year’s, which means mask wearing and social distancing.
The Colorado Farm and Art Market will remain outdoors until further notice, according to Ruthie Markwardt, market manager. But they are offering something new this year: a one-day No-Cost Farmers Market, in partnership with Solid Rock Community Development Corporation.
“They are sponsoring delicious, nutritious local food … free of charge to households in southeast Colorado Springs,” said Markwardt.
Those in need of food will be given lettuce, microgreens, eggs, tamales, tortillas and salsa. Alongside the free food distribution will be vendors selling crafts, baked goods and art. The market will be 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 5 at the Event by Solid Rock Community Development Corp., 3175 S. Academy Blvd.
Here’s the list of this summer’s farmers markets. Those without a start date noted have already begun:
Wednesdays
• Colorado Farm and Art Market, Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St., 3 to 7 p.m., June 9 to Oct. 6, farmandartmarket.com
• Briargate, 7610 N. Union Blvd., 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., through Oct. 27, springsfarmersmarkets.com
• Backyard Market in Black Forest, 11141 Ridgeline Drive, 3 to 7 p.m., June 2 to Sept. 1, facebook.com/BackyardMarketinBF
Thursdays
• Banning Lewis, 6885 Vista Del Pico Blvd., 3 to 7 p.m., June 3 to Aug. 26, springsfarmersmarkets.com
Fridays
• Woodland Park, Memorial Park, Center Street and Henrietta Avenue, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., June 4 through September, wpfarmersmarket.com
Saturdays
• Old Colorado City, Bancroft Park, 24th Street and West Colorado Avenue, 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., June 12 to Oct. 23, facebook.com/Old ColoradoCityFarmersMarket
• Colorado Farm and Art Market, Margarita at Pine Creek, 7350 Pine Creek Road, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., June 12 to Oct. 9, farmandartmarket.com
• Monument Hill, Monument, 66 Jefferson St., 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., through Oct. 30, springsfarmersmarkets.com
• Black Forest Backyard Farmers Market, 12530 Black Forest Road, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., May 22 to Oct. 23, facebook.com/BackyardMarketinBF
Sundays
• Cordera, 11894 Grandlawn Circle, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m, May 23 to Sept. 5, springsfarmersmarkets.com
Contact the writer: teresa.farney@gazette.com