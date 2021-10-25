A major maintenance project on a section of the Pikes Peak Greenway Trail in northern Colorado Springs was set to start Oct. 25, the city said in a news release.
The project by the city’s Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services Department aims to improve safety by lessening impacts to trail commuters and users, with the majority of it scheduled during the winter months. It is expected to be completed by April.
The 1.25-mile trail section is located between the overpass at Interstate 25 and Rockrimmon Boulevard, going north to the confluence of Cottonwood and Monument creeks near Pikes Peak Indian Motorcycle.
The project will remove and replace existing asphalt with concrete, and widen the trail.
This section of the Pikes Peak Greenway will be closed throughout construction and users are advied to use caution in this area and follow posted detour signs. The designated detour route utilizes Corporate Drive and the west sidewalk along North Nevada Avenue.
Funded by a grant from the Colorado Department of Transportation and the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority, the project is estimated to cost $1 million.
For more information, visit ColoradoSprings.gov/PPGreenwayTrail.