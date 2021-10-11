Stop for just a moment to consider Colorado Springs without Red Rock Canyon Open Space. Without Ute Valley. Without Blodgett. Without Stratton Open Space or Bluestem.
Cyclists ... consider The Chutes either gone completely or terminating abruptly in a maze of streets, high rise apartments and traffic lights. For that is what would have been built in much of what is now Stratton Open Space.
This would be the case today had funding for open space not been put in place via TOPS in 1997.
Now, fast forward 20 years from today, into the Colorado Springs of the future. The entire eastern border of Colorado Springs, and no doubt to the north and south as well, is completely built out and the TOPS Extension ballot question of 2021 has passed. The majority of open space acres are to be found on the westside of Colorado Springs. Those unfortunate families who move into our town in the 2040s will find themselves stranded in a sea of houses, with what parks they do have — diminished,or not there at all — thanks to the PLDO reduction of dedicated park acreage and Parks ability to accept payment in lieu of land. And in order to maintain ALL of our parks using what once were dedicated TOPS dollars, the TOPS treasure chest (completely unsecured in the new ordinance), and singled out for a cut of 25%, will slowly and inevitably drain away into nothingness.
Even if you see no difference between a park and an open space, this is still a very dismal picture. It puts us so far behind the rest of the Front Range cities — in terms of open space acreage — that there will be little hope of ever catching up. And, if you are among those who place a premium on the more natural and undisturbed character of open space, how then do you justify denying the people of the future ready access to open space for themselves and their families exactly the same as we ourselves now enjoy?
The acres of open space out east will certainly look different than those in the foothills. But that is immaterial to the concept. The municipalities in other states fervently protect their open space and have active programs of open space acquisition ... many of them without a mountain or a foothill in sight. Colorado Springs will be doubly blessed to have both mountains and prairie within our borders as the city grows. And we will be willfully cheating the new residents of Colorado Springs if we do not afford them guaranteed funding for open space close to the places where they live, work and recreate.
Nature comes in a multitude of forms. It is vital that we protect, preserve and acquire open space for everyone who comes to live in our city, and not just those who are lucky enough to live near an open space today. Exactly how selfish do you want to be? Please understand that if this measure passes, we will lose new open space, increasingly more (as the fund is redirected to other purposes) over each of the next 20 years during which this policy will be locked in place. Add that to the two acres of dedicated parkland (per 1,000 people) already permanently lost owing to the PLDO reduction passed last summer. That’s a net loss of many hundreds to thousands of acres of public lands we will have given up.
A vote for this measure is a vote for — not giving away — but for never acquiring countless acres of future public lands. There were 17 viable alternate funding sources on the table to help with the shortfall in parks’ maintenance. Why, as November looms, are we now faced with only one choice? And that choice, the worst of all.
Donna Strom is a retired toxicologist and mother of three grown sons. She has lived in Colorado Springs for 48 years, having headed west to Colorado from her childhood home in upstate New York just days after graduating from Penn State University in 1967. In 1977 she and her husband began an effort to save 500 acres of land in Cheyenne Cañon from development. Ultimately, and with the invaluable help of hundreds of fellow citizens 318 acres of that land became Stratton Open Space. Many of the people who brought that effort home in 1997 have continued on to become highly-respected and well-known spokespersons for the land. Donna still lives in the home that borders on the open space and believes herself to be extremely fortunate in that regard. When public lands are in jeopardy she has joined with other parks and open space advocates to speak out in favor of solutions which will guarantee the continued acquisition of protected open space for every single child and adult who calls Colorado Springs their home.