Re: Aug. 31 article "Sculpting history"
I enjoyed reading the article "Sculpting history: The story behind the Tuskegee Airman statue at the Air Force Academy, as told by Colorado Springs resident Peggy Shivers (Part 1 of 3)," but I take exception to one point stated in the article.
That the "Tuskegee Experiment was a racist test meant to prove that some people were different, less qualified and capable," is an absolute lie, and it should not be portrayed as such. That is an insult to the race, and maybe in today's world it might be popular to add fuel to the racial fire, but I think it is an insult to those who participated in the "Experiment." The Tuskegee pilots were sought after by bomber pilots flying missions over Germany during World War II, saving more lives that any other fighter pilot squadrons. They always asked for the "Red Tails" to fly support. Is it illogical to think that the government would go to such expense to prove that Black men could not do the job?
OK, now that I have gotten that off my shoulders, on a more positive note, Clarence Shivers was a good friend of mine. I thought that I was his best friend, until I went to his funeral service where everyone who got up to talk said that they were his best friend. That is just the way Clarence made you feel. He was a wonderful, kind and loving man.
He told me that he felt that the cadets at the Air Force Academy should know about the Tuskegee Airman, so he decided to build a bronze statue. He was an accomplished painter but had never sculpted anything, so he got a book and read up on the matter. At first he made statues the size of a Michael Garman statue and sold them to raise money to do the full-size statue that you find in the courtyard at the Academy.
In his home are many of his paintings, but one that I saw was especially good. It was his painting of Martin Luther King Jr.. It was so realistic that it looked almost like a photo of him.
I had the opportunity, through my Rotary Club, to go for interviews by sixth graders at Jenkins Middle School, who wrote my life history. I took Clarence with me so that a student could gain the experience in interviewing him. It was a great experience, where I picked him up each week for six weeks, and took him to school for the interviews.
Finally, I took him to the old airport in the Springs for an interview with the media the day before the annual air show. I believe it was the same one that is shown in the photo (see attached) in the article, because he had the chance to talk to Rog Rogers next to his Tuskegee T-6 Trainer.
Clarence was truly a wonderful person who added a great deal to my life to have known him. I will never forget the experiences I had with him and with his lovely wife, Peggy. She is such a delightful person of many talents. May God always bless them both.
Max Calkin, Colorado Springs
