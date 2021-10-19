Vote yes for 1A, 2C and 2D
Why should we pass these three items on the Colorado Springs ballot? Because the benefits from passing them far outpace the small amount they will cost us. The pandemic has shown how important it is to get outside and take advantage of the beautiful parks and trails throughout the city.
1A does not increase taxes — it is an El Paso County Tabor Retention that will provide funds to take care and protect our large regional parks and open spaces.
2C will take care of what we have and buy more acres of open space, build more parks and provide more miles of urban and forest trails. It extends the Trails and Open Space Tax for 20 years by adding one cent to the existing one cent for every $10 purchase.
2D does not increase taxes but will allow us to provide a $20 million interest-bearing fund. Each year 5% of the fund will be used by the fire department to mitigate fire areas and protect our city from fire danger. As we have seen here in the past, fires are one of our major hazards.
The benefits from passing these three issues far outpace the small amount that they will cost our residents. I hope you will join me in voting for them.
Katherine Loo, Colorado Springs
• • •
