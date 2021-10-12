Re: Oct. 6
“From the Editor: In defense of banned books”
The American Declaration of Independence gives the principle the “consent of the governed.” School boards, superintendents and teachers are funded by the taxpayers. The taxpayers have the right to demand to know what a school district teaches and what books it makes available as being considered educational. School districts use their perceived authority as educators to say that books in their libraries have lessons K-12 students should learn.
One mother spoke up to object to certain books in a school library. The books promoted child porn and pedophilia. Obviously, they were age inappropriate. Parents can demand that child porn and pedophilia should not be in school libraries.
Helen Pluckrose and James Lindsay have shown that the books on Critical Race Theory were not developed using the scientific method. The books were not appropriately peer reviewed. They represent indoctrination masquerading as science. They write in their book “Cynical Theories: How Activist Scholarship Made Everything about Race, Gender, and Identity – and Why This Harms Everybody”:
“The postmodernist project is overwhelmingly prescriptive, rather than descriptive. An academic theory that prioritizes what it believes ought to be true over the aim of describing what is — that is, one that sees personal belief as a political obligation — has ceased to search for knowledge because it believes it has The Truth ... Declarations of ought have replaced the search for what is.”
Alexander Riley reviews Ibram Kendi’s book, “Stamped from the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America.” He writes:
“Today, we have a new crop of self-righteously mendacious, intellectually empty, and politically destructive black writers who produce the same genre of tendentious essays and books based in unargued assertion and a total disregard for facts and reality. Their thought is of the same base quality as that of the 1960s radicals, but unlike Newton, Davis, and Jackson, this new generation of black radical writers are awarded book prizes and huge gifts for their academic centers by the people and institutions that direct American society. Their writings are also given to students, not merely in college but at the earliest entry into the educational institutions, the better to insinuate themselves into the consciousness of American youth.”
Obviously, race hustlers like Kendi’s books should not be in school libraries.
Schools should teach students how to search for the truth and then to search for the truth. When they are exposed to “self-righteously mendacious, intellectually empty, and politically destructive black writers,” then schools have failed in their mission. Obviously, such books should not be in school libraries.
Richard R. Allen, Colorado Springs