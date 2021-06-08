Re: June 2 ‘From the Editor’ column
I wanted to “Amen!” your June 2 column: (“Study: Reduce depression risk by waking up earlier | From the Editor”). My wife and I are in our 60s. She is a Registered Nurse (40-plus years) and her schedule has typically driven our sleep habits. Fifteen years ago she started a shift at Penrose Main Hospital which started at 5:20 a.m. This meant she got up at 3 each morning — that required us to go to bed way before the chickens.
She no longer works that shift today, but we still get up pretty early; now we wake up without the help of an alarm, oftentimes before 4 a.m. This past 18 months, because of COVID, my fitness center at work closed and so I have forced myself (with a little “encouragement” from my wife of course) to get up with her and run — I’ve done this through the winter and present and so glad I have.
As I have aged (I’m 67) I have been more prone to depression and still have some bouts of this. But I attribute a good healthy mindset on my Christian faith and sticking to early morning rising and getting the exercise done and out of the way early. Even on non-work days, we are up and around way earlier than anyone nearby. I can personally attest that early to bed and early to rise is a keeper for us.
By the way, “earlier to bed,” as you said, really puts a hiatus on a night life — the good side of that is that you don’t spend a lot of money for evening and night time adventures out.
Doug Wamble, Colorado Springs
It’s about time
I was excited to read about the trade-school project in Heila Rogers’ May 26 article in the North Springs Edition, “Build it and they will learn: Liberty High School students learn construction skills while building home for local family.” Praise for the nonprofit Careers in Construction Colorado, Mayor Suthers and the principals and teachers who are leading the way.
As a former “shop” student, I’ve been disheartened to watch trade-skill offerings decline at schools over the years.
As a former math teacher, I can’t count how many times I wished we could BUILD something using math, really do something physically with it besides pushing symbols around on paper. Unfortunately, in today’s schools, most kids don’t get to experience the intellectual pleasure of actually SEEING computation and geometry in action until physics and chemistry. But these are usually taught in the upper grades, and by then many students have either dropped their enthusiasm for math or literally dropped out of school.
As an outside observer, I’m envious of the teachers directly managing these kids. Teens have a strong drive to move around, and I’m sure that most or even all of the kids in the room are highly engaged with the material. The same can’t be said for the average algebra classroom.
Lance Kildare, Colorado Springs
• • •
