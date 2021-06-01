Re: North Springs Edition
Great local newspaper! I like the change and the sophistication of the new look.
The local news is so welcome and you have done a great job of presenting it. Thank you.
As a young boy I delivered the local newspaper. 400 a week on my bike. This bring back fond memories of those days. Keep up the good work.
Mike Conway, Colorado Springs
Re: new paper
Congratulations on the launch of the new North Springs Edition. It looks and feels great. I have always enjoyed the Woodmen Edition, but agree it was always hard to figure out where it was focusing. Now we have a defined target region that is easier to visualize.
I look forward to our new local paper that really covers the area in which we live. Thanks for having the courage to make such a big change.
Jim Deloughry, Briargate