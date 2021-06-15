Share the land
In Seth Boster’s article about an upcoming, controversial mountain-climbing guidebook (“Controversial Pikes Peak guidebook set to be published,” May 26 North Springs Edition), I totally empathized with author Phil Wortmann’s critics. They specifically want Phil to quit telling the public about heretofore secret mountain-climbing routes, but their sentiments reflect the general attitude that outdoor enthusiasts often share: Public knowledge of wild places causes “overcrowding and degradation,” so keep their locations to yourself.
I feel the same way, even though it feels like hoarding. I prefer to walk around the neighborhood when the temperatures are in the teens and single digits, for empty streets are practically guaranteed, and distractions are minimal.
These days, however, if I’m on an empty mountain trail I’m distracted by worry. I worry that a lack of public interest makes the land vulnerable to other kinds of hoarders, the kind that really CAN keep it to themselves; the kind called “private landowners.”
With hunting and fishing enthusiasm in decline, along with their associated licensing revenues, open spaces are getting harder to pay for. In the long run, we hoarders are either going to have to pay more to support open spaces, or encourage wider public interest and tolerate larger crowds.
Businessmen like Jeff Bezos really can afford to buy an entire mountain. Would he allow us on his land?
Lance Kildare, Colorado Springs
• • •
LETTERS POLICY: Letters to the editor are published on a space-available basis. Send letters to michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com. Letters should have the author’s full name, address and phone number for verification purposes. The North Springs Edition reserves the right to edit submissions.