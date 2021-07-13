The American Dream is not only about wealth
When I read the editor’s column on “The American Dream” (June 30), I was reminded of a photograph I saw on the front page of the Denver Post a few weeks ago. It was a photo of a rainbow-laden gay pride parade. Nothing unusual here; pride parades are common in America. However, the parade was taken in front of the Roman Colosseum. More, the article told of parallel parades in Zagreb and Warsaw. In Croatia and Poland? That IS unusual; homosexuality is still criminalized in many European countries, especially those in the former Soviet Bloc.
I was gratified by the idea that the American Dream might be evolving into something equally possible for everyone, everywhere. Of course, in these cities the dream isn’t the same as The American Dream, which usually orbits around economic prosperity, but surely the focus of their dreams on the FREEDOM to prosper puts it in the same ballpark. It’s not treasure they pursue, but basic freedoms: To live free of censorship, free from forced secrecy, free from neurotic government authorities obsessed with micro-managing their sex lives.
These two articles reminded me how free we Americans really are, and how far we’ve progressed, and how much freedom I take for granted when I’m grumbling to my wife about politics.
I cannot say that “all Americans are gaining freedom” without qualification. There are definitely some disquieting restrictions on freedom coming from the Left. They range from the trivially annoying, such as plastic bag bans; to the more annoying, such as carbon emission regulations; to the wholly non-trivial and occasionally outrageous, such as suppressions of conservative speech and religious practices; these last are dangerous suppressions that often provide and have provided the fuel for civil wars both past and present.
Aside from these last infringements, though, you cannot rationally compare the proscription of plastic grocery bags to the persecution of homosexuals; they’re simply in different categories of personal freedom. No, on balance, more groups are gaining freedoms than are losing them. Women, homosexuals, and people of color have all been aggressively regulated by U.S. criminal law at some point in history. Yet today they are almost as free as white men in this country have always been, at least on paper (you have to start somewhere). Sheesh, even ANIMALS are more free than they were even fifty years ago, a phenomenon totally unprecedented in 3,000 years of recorded European history.
It’s true that there are depressing indicators that upward mobility — the popular bedrock of the American Dream — is slowing down, signs that I’ll probably never achieve my parents’ level of financial security. But money isn’t everything, for as the Great Rabbi taught when the Devil tempted him with unlimited power and wealth: “Man shall not live by bread alone, but by every word of God” (Luke 4:4, King James translation).
And for the non-religious souls among us? The freedom to live in liberty, and at least the freedom to PURSUE happiness, fill that void comfortably, without the need for organized religion, as they did for the deist authors of our Constitution. I hope the Italian, Croatian and Polish LGBTQ marchers can come to enjoy the same freedoms.
Lance Kildare, Colorado Springs
• • •
LETTERS POLICY: Letters to the editor are published on a space-available basis, first-come, first-served in the Cheyenne Edition. Email letters to michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com. Letters should have the author’s full name, address and phone number for verification purposes. The Cheyenne Edition reserves the right to edit submissions. We want to hear from you!