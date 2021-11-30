Regarding our FORMER trash service
We switched our trash service to a new company the other day. Though our relationship is young, and our future together uncertain, it’s starting off right.
We ended our agreement with our former trash service early because:
FIRST, for a couple of years, I’ve witnessed them mix recycle with garbage in the same truck on the days when they were presumably shorthanded, an unethical — though perhaps legal? — practice (policy?). But there was no offer of credit; it was just swept under the carpet, apparently with the hopes that no one would notice or say anything. (Back then, I somewhat sympathized with the situation and said nothing).
SECOND, and perhaps not unrelated: They failed to pick up our recycle at all for the last six weeks straight.
THIRD, they missed our trash perhaps five to seven times in the last two months.
FOURTH, communication with the company during that period was completely non-existent; phone, email, website — nothing. After a while they didn’t even bother to offer the option of leaving a voicemail.
And finally FIFTH, and perhaps most critically for me personally: I was totally unimpressed with the statement from a company representative broadcast by a local news station. He might know his accountancy, finance and textbook management, but his public-relations skills were not on display. He seemed totally preoccupied with strictly company problems — labor, scheduling, “reroutes” and the ever-present “merger.”
But people with putrefying raw chicken-flesh in their three-week old trash couldn’t care less about such matters. What is on our minds is trying not to suffocate from rotten-animal vapors every time we walk through our garages.
While an apology was not expected, it would have helped. I would’ve appreciated even the putting-on, even the pretense, of compassion. If I can’t have genuine compassion, can I at least have a performance of it? Nope. Instead, he seemed more annoyed with our whining and the camera than with any of our concerns.
But if you care about client loyalty, and if you also happen to be the face of the company, acting the part is good for business — critical for business, in this case. Sorry if that truth hurts — but humans are political animals. That will remain true forever. Or at least until we become cyborgs.
Fortunately, the company hasn’t yet monopolized the local trash industry, and we can simply go our separate ways! Good luck to us!
Lance Kildare, Colorado Springs
• • •
