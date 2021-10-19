In his new book, “Depths of Dante,” Colorado Springs author Kevin Cady invites readers to explore one man’s journey into the darkest regions of the human condition.
The book follows Dante Trakas on his journey to an unimaginable world. What begins as a search for a lost ship, the Cursed Nomad, turns into a down-the-rabbit-hole adventure where Dante explores not only the furthest reaches of himself, but of humankind.
Trakas descends into the world of eternal punishment, where he explores the furthest reaches of himself, pushed by the devil’s deceitful questions. While in hell, Trakas encounters a wall of bodies, grotesque-looking beasts that defy imagination and psychological warfare on the journey to the devil’s castle.
With each page, Trakas’ escape from the underworld seems less likely. According to Cady, the final standoff, located deep within hell’s mountains, will leave the reader “breathless.”
“Depths of Dante” follows Cady’s widely-acclaimed trilogy, “The Elijah Warren Files.” Cady described his latest book as his most challenging work, where vivid word imagery takes the reader on a roller-coaster ride into a sinister realm.
Unlike his trilogy, Cady took a different approach for this novel, he said. “I wanted to take an idea which is commonplace, yet complicated, like the idea of an afterlife, and turn it on its head. I wanted to create a world where we can understand how our actions during life influence what comes next, though not in the way typically seen in media or literature,” Cady said.
“I think this novel was my most challenging, due to the fact it follows one character. I didn’t want to jump around narratively as I did in ‘The Elijah Warren Files.’ I wanted the reader to be along for the ride, just cruising in the passenger seat with Dante and his dark world and his sentiments. I wanted the reader to feel caught up in the story.”
The Oxford, Ohio-raised Cady earned a bachelor’s in speech communications from Miami University and a master’s in education from Colorado College.
He teaches American Literature at Atlas Preparatory Charter School. When he isn’t writing or teaching, Cady spends his time rock climbing and romping with his animals.
Cady said he draws his writing inspiration from the desire to create a new world for someone to live in, or a puzzle for them to solve alongside the characters. He studies how other storytellers develop their stories, then picks them apart and analyzes how they accomplished their goal.
“It’s like watching a magician perform a trick. The ones that do it exceptionally, those are the people we want to go back and see again. How did they do it? I see the same opportunities in writing, and hopefully people think back on my work with that same inquisitive sentiment,” Cady said.
“I think the general obstacles when writing a novel end up the same, wondering if you’ve done the ideas justice, wondering if you’ve truly examined the ideas to the fullest. All those questions which you need to ask yourself to create a book worth reading, to create ideas worth delving into. Those are probably the greatest challenges for me.”