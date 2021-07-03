Construction crews will close lanes on Research Parkway and on Powers Boulevard on several days and nights next week as reconstruction work moves ahead at the major intersection in northern Colorado Springs.
Holiday traffic Friday through Monday will not be impacted, Colorado Department of Transportation officials announced.
Each day from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. beginning Tuesday through July 9, the east- and westbound right lanes on Research Parkway between Channel Drive and Grand Cordera Parkway will close.
Then, nightly from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. beginning Tuesday through Thursday, the dedicated right turn lane on westbound Research Parkway to northbound Powers Boulevard will close. Additionally, the inside left turn lane from northbound Powers Boulevard onto westbound Research Parkway will close.
Each night from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. beginning Tuesday through Thursday, the eastbound single left lane and left turn lane, as well as the westbound double left lane on Research Parkway, will close between Grand Cordera Parkway and Channel Drive.
Lastly, every night from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. beginning Tuesday through Thursday there will be intermittent single lane and left turn lane closures on north- and southbound Powers between Briargate Parkway and Woodmen Road.
During the closures, crews will install temporary traffic signals, prepare the site for future detours in the median, and conduct work on the embankment ahead of constructing the new on-ramp.
Speeds will be reduced to 45 mph on Powers Boulevard and 35 mph on Research Parkway.
Motorists should expect delays. All closures are weather-dependent.
The $42 million project will turn the heavily-trafficked crossing into a “diverging diamond interchange” similar to the one at Fillmore Street and Interstate 25, with vehicles on Research Parkway crossing to the opposite side at a traffic light so left-turning drivers don’t have to cross oncoming traffic to reach Powers. Powers Boulevard would run above Research with no stoplight.
