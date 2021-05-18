Uttered over a game of Baccarat at Les Ambassadeurs Club in 1962, Bond’s eponymous, signature line has become his most famous. Yet, the now immortal line, “Bond. James Bond,” is rivaled for fame by another. One having to do with a martini.
For any casual fan of the MI6 agent with a license to kill, a chronological viewing of the films would lead one to believe that Mr. Bond’s drink of choice is a medium-dry, vodka martini, “shaken, not stirred.” However, Bond’s 1952 literary debut in Ian Fleming’s first Bond novel, “Casino Royale,” describes the suave spy ordering a cocktail of his own invention after a winning streak at the roulette wheel. “Just a moment. Three measures of Gordon’s, one of vodka, half a measure of Kina Lillet. Shake it very well until it’s ice-cold, then add a large thin slice of lemon peel. Got it?” Mr. Bond asks. “I never have more than one drink before dinner. But I do like that one to be large and very strong and very cold, and very well-made.”
Large and strong are attributes this drink has in spades. And the rule of never imbibing more than one before dinner is sage advice. This martini shoots to kill.
On a philosophical note, an observation has been made that Bond never again orders his original concoction — choosing instead the classic vodka martini — and this likely stems from the events that conclude the “Casino Royale” story. Having fallen in love with and subsequently naming his cocktail after Vesper Lynd, Bond ultimately discovers Ms. Lynd’s betrayal and deceit. This pivotal moment in the spy’s life transforms him into a cold and cynical agent who could never allow nostalgia — even that of a drink — to cloud his faculties.
If you, like us, deem a glass of chilled vodka less than your “cup of tea,” may we commend the more nuanced and interesting Vesper martini?
Vesper Martini
- 3 oz gin (a London dry)
- 1 oz vodka (grain based is most authentic)
- ½ oz Lillet Blanc (Kina Lillet was discontinued in 1986)
- Shake (or stir, if you’re contrarian) with ice; strain; serve with lemon peel
And when a “large and very strong” drink is not called for, employ the Lillet Blanc again with this Lillet tonic — ideal for summer sipping and keeping low the ABV.
Lillet Tonic
- Equal parts Lillet Blanc and a proper tonic water (please don’t sully Lillet with the overtly saccharine of Schweppes or Canada Dry; try Fever Tree)
