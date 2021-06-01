I recently wrote a news story about the Cheyenne Mountain High School robotics team, Thunderbots, earning top honors in the 2021 FIRST LEGO League Challenge Qualifying Tournament.
My interview with the team is one I will long remember. From the moment I entered the classroom, I sensed I was in the presence of something special, and within minutes learned my instincts were correct.
Instead of socializing with friends on their apps, these young adults were busy designing computer graphics, discussing an upcoming competition, and assembling and re-assembling futuristic-looking robotics from LEGO pieces — the same pieces I once ground deep into my heel, thanks to my children. Ah, what memories.
I broke out my notepad, pen and camera as Coach Laura Koselak explained the reason for my visit eighth-graders Lily Christofferson, Chris Novell, Raphael Reed-Sigala, Meghan Stengel and Trevor Zizza, and seventh-graders Thomas Abbott, Laura Johnson and Marcus Craig-Young.
I asked each team member a robotics-related question and received well-educated answers in technical jargon my pea-sized brain struggled to comprehend.
As members of the Fourth Estate, journalists are expected to rework wordy and mundane information into a readable product. However, this was altogether different, me trying to understand what these teens were even talking about so I could craft a story for public consumption. I couldn’t remember when I had felt so challenged.
Even more amazing was that these responses came from the mouths of 13- and 14-year-olds — so young, and yet, so brilliant. I am not even a seasoned amateur compared to these teens, whose knowledge of robotics would amaze even the most seasoned technology professional.
Also, each student brought something to the technological work bench, whether bringing an idea to life, or leading behind-the-scenes by coding, performing technical tasks or ensuring teammates stayed focused.
Their compassion for each other is without question. Because team member Amara Davison was absent that day, Koselak offered to forward my question to the teenager. However, two teammates took it upon themselves to contact Amara and arrange a phone interview between us. Never in my 40-plus years of news reporting have I seen such compassion for teammates.
Naturally, I was intimidated. After all, I am a relic of a bygone era when eight-track tapes and three-channel TV was regarded as a technological breakthrough. I wouldn’t even want to try to compete with these tech-savvy teens, lest I embarrass myself.
Because of their passion for mechanics, some students cultivated an interest in 3D printing and coding, and have tinkered with household appliances. It’s amazing they’re so passionate in subjects they probably didn’t even know they would come to love.
By assembling and making robots move, these students can communicate as a team and express their ideas to craft the best possible product. I can only imagine what the world will be like 20 years from now. What technology will these kids produce and/or embrace? And, what technology will be available to their own children 40 years hence? Sadly, I will never know.
However, what I do know is that these gifted teenagers have what it takes to lead society into a technology-rich world from which future generations will benefit. I am honored to have met these young adults and wish them only success in their pursuits.
William J. Dagendesh is an author, writer and retired U.S. Navy chief journalist and editor. He has lived in southern Colorado 21 years. Contact him with comments or ideas for his column at nutmeg120395@yahoo.com.