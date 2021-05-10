Ever wonder what it feels like to jump out of a plane?
If the answer is yes, there’ll be no need to drive hours to get that experience elsewhere — thanks to iFly Colorado Springs announcing earlier this month that the city is a gaining a state-of-the-art indoor wind tunnel.
The facility is the brainchild of three retired Air Force Academy colonels — Omar Bradley, Joel Maynard and Korky von Kessel — who live in the Monument and Gleneagle areas. They have been working together on this project for the past four years.
“We plan to use this as an educational tool and team building opportunity,” Maynard said. “We hope the training will give the public a better understanding about what’s going on out there.”
A groundbreaking is expected to take place in May 14 — but that may change, the owners said — in the Polaris Pointe complex on the north side of Colorado Springs, at the new Powers Boulevard and Interstate 25 interchange.
iFly Colorado Springs will be owned and operated by HiFLYght LLC of Colorado Springs — a partnership through the three retired colonels. The partners became friends through the U.S. Air Force Academy class of 1979.
The facility is expected to open late this year.
It aims to provide the Colorado Springs area “the dream of flight” by giving participants a controlled flying experience, oftentimes spinning and floating well above the ground.
“Guests don’t need any specialized training or to be an athlete in the best shape of their life,” iFly said in a news release. “iFly’s world-class instructors are pros at making flying safe and fun for everyone.”
Anyone can join in on the fun — ages 3 to 103, the company noted.
With the owners’ extensive aviation backgrounds, iFly Colorado Springs plans to take this opportunity to enhance the Academy’s airmanship program. The facility will be across I-25 from the Air Force Academy.
“HiFLYght LLC recognizes the inherent benefits of providing a hands-on training facility located near the Academy reservation as a chance to compliment the Academy’s mission of ‘developing leaders of character,’” iFly said in a statement. “Likewise, the facility will serve to educate and inform the general public about the Air Force Academy and their premier airmanship programs.”
The facility will include a 14-foot flight chamber with extended observation glass along with a full bar and snack area. Private rooms will be available to accommodate science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM, activities, corporate meetings and birthday parties. Planners hope the spacious stadium seating will not only provide incredible flight observation opportunities but also enable hosting of a wide range of indoor skydiving competitions.
“We are excited to welcome iFLY to Polaris Pointe,” said developer Gary Erickson said in a statement. “This new attraction will give residents and thrill-seeking visitors the opportunity to experience indoor skydiving, and will continue to make Polaris Pointe a destination — drawing people and economic investment to the region.”
It will be the second iFly location in Colorado. The other is in Lone Tree.