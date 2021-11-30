Yesterday was Giving Tuesday, "a global day of generosity," to remind us to think of others during this time of year, aka the Season of Giving.
"People can show their generosity in a variety of ways during GivingTuesday — whether it’s helping a neighbor, advocating for an issue, sharing a skill, or giving to causes — everyone has something to give and every act of generosity counts," states givingtuesday.org.
Since 2012, the Tuesday after Thanksgiving has been set aside for "radical acts of generosity." Last year, Americans donated nearly $2.5 billion on this designated day, according to a recent GivingTuesday report.
Giving Tuesday might be behind us, but there is still ample time to make a big difference locally by supporting The Empty Stocking Fund.
It's a program affiliated under Gazette Charities Foundation that was started in 1984. An article was published about one family in need during the holidays, and thousands of dollars flooded the paper after that article, assisting 27 families that first year.
Now in its 38th year, the Empty Stocking Fund has grown to benefit 20 health and human service agencies in the Pikes Peak region who are on the front lines of helping people in crisis and assisting others in attaining self sufficiency.
When I first learned about ESF when I moved to the area six years ago, I was astounded by the wide-ranging impact donations have on so many people in the community. Last year, even during COVID, the fund raised a record-breaking more than $1.5 million, with 96% of donations coming from individual donors.
Your donation can help 20 agencies in the Pikes Peak region. They are:
- American Red Cross Southeastern Colorado
- Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado
- Catholic Charities of Central Colorado
- CPCD...giving children a headstart
- Griffith Centers for ChildrenChins Up
- Lutheran Family Services Rocky Mountains
- Mercy's Gate
- Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center
- NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness)
- Partners in Housing
- Peak Vista Community Health Partners
- Pikes Peak Hospice &Palliative Care
- The Place
- Silver Key Senior Services
- TESSA
- The Resource Exchange
- The Salvation Army
- Tri-Lakes Cares
- Westside CARES
- YMCA
100% of donations go directly to these 20 health and human service agencies because all administrative and operating costs are covered by funding partners The Anschutz Foundation, The Gazette, Gazette Charities Foundation, El Pomar Foundation, Pikes Peak Community Foundation, and Add Staff.
El Pomar Foundation matches $1 for every $3 raised up to $200,000 and The Bruni Foundation matches $1 for every $10 raised up to $70,000, which means every dollar donated can grow up to 45% immediately.
How can you make a tax-deductible donation? Visit the website, EmptyStockingFundCO.org, to make a credit card or PayPal donation.
You can also support the fund by attending ESF events such as the free 38th Annual Festival of Lights Parade in downtown Colorado Springs beginning at 5:50 p.m. Friday at St. Vrain & Tejon streets; and a Drive-Thru Santa's Workshop with TRE from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 11. Learn more at emptystockingfundco.org/events.
Editor Michelle Karas has called the Pikes Peak region home for more than six years. Contact her at michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com.