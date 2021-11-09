As I dropped the last Laffy Taffy in the last trick-or-treater’s bag on Halloween, I had one thing on my mind: Christmas. It was coming. I could feel it in the air — the chill. The crispness. The excitement. I needed to do something about it.
I wasn’t quite ready to hang the stockings or order the Christmas cards, but I had to start somewhere. What about a Christmas book? With seven weeks to go (now six, for you readers), a good read would get me in the holiday mood, fill my spirit with joy, and get me away from the barrage of streaming TV Christmas overload. And if I chose carefully, I might actually learn something to boot.
My first picks were the obvious ones: “A Christmas Carol,” “A Child’s Christmas in Wales,” “The Polar Express” … but I wanted something different. I’m not a religious person (I was raised to believe that Christmas meant a good dinner and a present or two, which, back then, was a real treat) so I looked beyond the usual fare. I looked way beyond it. And found a bunch of books I’d rather read. Books that could teach me something about how other people celebrate the holidays and more importantly, why.
There were books for adults and some great kids’ choices that I may read as primers. So grab a cup of hot cocoa, get out your reading glasses, curl up in your favorite Snuggie, turn off the TV, and settle in. See anything you like? I bet your favorite book store has it or can order it for you before the holidays. To read or to give, here’s my “let’s expand our holiday horizons” reading list:
Hanukkah, Nov. 28 – Dec. 6: Hanukkah, Chanukah, the Feast of Dedication, or the Festival of Lights is a Jewish holiday celebrating the rededication of Jerusalem’s Holy Temple, the Second Temple. Hanukkah marks the beginning of the Maccabean Revolt, where Jews rose up against their oppressors, the Syrian-Greek army. Celebrating Hanukkah involves a menorah, candles, and much more, which you can learn about in “A Different Light: The Hanukkah Book of Celebration” by Noam Zion and Barbara Spectre (editors). The classic children’s book “Hershel and the Hanukkah Goblins” by Eric Kimmel will delight kids of all ages, religions, and nonreligions, too.
Krampusnacht, Dec. 5: The evil Krampus is believed, by some, to have evolved from a Wiccan deity of the “Horned God of the Witches.” On Krampusnacht (“Krampus Night”), adults dress as this devilish beast — the antithesis of Santa — and dole out punishment (read: terrify) the naughty children. The holiday is celebrated in Alpine Austria, but if there are wayward kids in your midst, then why not join in the fun? My adult pick for Krampusnacht is “Krampusnacht: Twelve Nights of Krampus” by Kate Wolford, and for the kiddies, “Krampus: A Holiday Message” by Johnny DePalma.
Bodhi Day, Dec. 8: Bodhi Day commemorates the day Siddhartha Gautama, the Buddha, experienced bodhi, the Buddhist term for enlightenment. Resolved to discovering the root of suffering and the key to freeing one’s self from it, the Buddha sat under a tree and meditated until enlightenment occurred. Celebrated in Japan and other countries where Buddhism is more prominent, the day calls for meditation, kind acts, and sometimes a simple meal shared among friends. Read more in “The Beginner’s Guide to Walking the Buddha’s Eightfold Path” by Jean Smith, and teach your kids about it with “Under the Bodhi Tree: A Story of the Buddha” by Deborah Hopkinson.
Winter Solstice, Dec. 21: The only naturally occurring annual holiday among my picks, Winter Solstice is when one of Earth’s magnetic poles tilts furthest from the sun than any other time of the year. For us North Americans, it’s the north pole, gifting us with the shortest day and longest night of the year. My favorite thing about Winter Solstice is knowing that all the days that come after it will be longer (more sunlight time) — until Summer Solstice. Learn more in “The Return of the Light: Twelve Tales from Around the World for the Winter Solstice” by Carolyn McVickar Edwards, and read “The Shortest Day” by Susan Cooper to your kids.
Christmas, Dec. 25: You may be shocked to hear that Christmas does not begin on “Black Friday,” but it’s true. The official holiday is just one day long, but you can tack on Christmas Eve if you like, or the entire Advent (Nov. 28 — a whole three days after Thanksgiving — through Dec. 24). I’m going to go out on a limb and assume you know all about the holiday, but if you want more, enjoy “The Stupidest Angel: A Heartwarming Tale of Christmas Terror” by Christopher Moore, which isn’t really about the origins of Christmas at all, but it’s so funny you won’t care. For the kiddos, I couldn’t decide between “The Christmas Pig” by J.K. Rowling, or “Freddie the Farting Snowman” by Jane Bexley. If I asked a kid, I’m pretty sure I could guess their pick, but I’ll leave that to you.
Kwanzaa, Dec. 26 – Jan. 1: Kwanzaa, which is Swahili for “first” as in “the first fruits of the harvest” is a celebration of African-American and Black American culture. Started in 1966, Kwanzaa has been embraced by people of color and other races and ethnicities as an opportunity to remind ourselves of the history of Black Americans and their rich contributions to society especially in regard to the arts and values, described in The Seven Principles of Kwanzaa. Get ready for more food, gifts, candles, singing and the kind of goodness that makes holidays so wonderful. “Kwanzaa: From Holiday to Every Day” by Maitefa Angaza shows you how to incorporate Kwanzaa’s principles into everyday life, and “Seven Spools of Thread: A Kwanzaa Story” by Angela Shelf Medearis is a story you’ll want to read out loud to the whole family.
More holidays? More family, friends, and celebration? Yes, please. I’m putting every one of these on my calendar. This year, December can’t come soon enough.
Susan Joy Paul is an author, editor, and freelance writer. She has lived on Colorado Springs’ northwest side for more than 20 years. Contact Susan at woodmennotes@pikespeaknewspapers.com.