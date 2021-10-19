The Pikes Peak region has made its abrupt transition from 90-degree days to temperatures dipping down into the 40s (and even the 30s!).
Prior to the chillier temperatures, it was easy to ignore retailers attempts to sell pumpkins, costumes and candy ... but no more.
Halloween is back, and this year might trend toward more festive than last, when COVID numbers were higher and mask mandates were in place.
Last year at this time, I wrote about ways to celebrate Halloween while maintaining social distance.
I suspect that trick-or-treating this year will be more prevalent. Even Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease expert in the U.S., says it’s safe to trick-or-treat, “particularly if you’re vaccinated,” he told CNN’s “State of the Union” this month.
“If you’re not vaccinated, again, think about it, that you will add an extra degree of protection to yourself and your children and your family and your community.”
Fauci noted that children 12 and older can get the COVID vaccine, and the FDA may provide emergency authorization for ages 5-11 soon.
If you’re the one buying the candy to hand out, or if you’re a parent of several trick-or-treaters, you may find yourself with more candy than you’d like after Oct. 31.
Here’s a sweet solution: A group called Soldiers’ Angels Treats for Troops collects “excess” seasonal candy, packages it and ships it to deployed service members and veterans.
“In 2020, despite the pandemic, Soldiers’ Angels collected and distributed 34,694 pounds of Halloween candy to troops deployed in combat zones,” states a news release from the nonprofit. “In pre-pandemic years, the organization collected and redistributed as many as 101,072 pounds.”
EZ Ship & UHaul, 5142 N. Academy Blvd., in the Academy Place Shopping Center near the intersection of Academy and Union in Colorado Springs, has partnered with Soldiers’ Angels to be a candy collection site. They are accepting candy donations daily until Nov. 30. Learn more at bit.ly/3aC0dUP.
There are other collection sites in Denver and Fort Collins, but the EZ Ship & UHaul site is the only one in the Pikes Peak region listed at soldiersangels.org/treats-for-troops.
Donors are also welcome to ship candy directly to the Soldiers’ Angels Headquarters: Soldiers’ Angels Treats for Troops, 2895 NE Loop 410, Suite 107, San Antonio, TX, 78218.
Another option for “recycling” Halloween candy is to donate it to a local food shelter or a Little Free Pantry — a literal community cupboard that collects and shares food donations, much like Little Free Library shares books. Find one at http://mapping.littlefreepantry.org/; there are several in the region.
These are better options than just bringing all your unwanted candy into your workplace (which is what happens at my office ... ugh) or letting it pile up at home. Help your coworkers and your kids out and donate the candy!
Editor of this publication and the other three Pikes Peak Newspapers weeklies, Michelle Karas has called the Pikes Peak region home for six years. Contact her at michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com.