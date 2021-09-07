Bobbi McHugh is a self-described incurable board games junkie whose 60-plus games collection is as diverse as her braided, waist-length green, pink and purple-colored locks.
“I love board games so much that I seldom do housework,” said McHugh as she lowered her 5-foot frame on to a park bench where a game of Checkers awaited her.
McHugh is one of many Pikes Peak region residents who’d hoped to participate in the History Happy Hour: Vintage Game Night — an event that’s been held in previous years at Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum. The event offers an opportunity for guests to flex their competitive muscle by participating in a myriad of board, card, puzzle and table games.
Unfortunately, current state and local health guidelines regarding COVID-19 inspired the CSPM staff to cancel this year’s game night, which had been slated for later this month. The cancellation was a big letdown for yours truly, who once attended this fun-filled event and looked forward to covering it for this newspaper.
It was museum Program Coordinator Meg Poole who suggested conducting a game night in a way to bring community together. According to Poole, her supervisors reacted favorably to the suggestion and before long, the idea became a reality.
Middle and senior-age residents saw the event as an opportunity to revisit their childhood, while young adults sought to explore games created long before they or their parents were born.
I remember how games were arranged according to the decade in which they made their public debut and how tables circled the room like a giant wreath. The 1800s table boasted the simple jacks, marbles and pick-up sticks, whereas Chess, Old Maid and Tinkertoys proved popular in the early 1900s.
By the 1930s and 40s, Monopoly and Sorry helped families forget about the Great Depression and World War II for a while, while spinning tops, View-Master and Yahtzee were the rage of the 1950s. The 1960s saw the popular Battleship and Operation, and the 1970s, Connect Four, Pente and Trouble.
Guests at the museum event also found joy in Jacks, Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots and Sorry, while some folks found traditional games Cribbage, Dominoes, Tiddlywinks and Scrabble equally challenging. Oh, to be a teenager again.
The popular 1960s electronic board game, Operation, was a favorite with the middle and senior-age group (and yours truly). Designed to tests players’ steady hands and hand-eye coordination, the “patient’s” nose lights up amid the shrill of a buzzer when a player touches his electronic body.
However, it was the game of military strategy, Battleship, that commanded the most attention from participants seeking to destroy their opponents’ naval fleet. Public reaction proved so favorable that a second event was offered the following year. Once again, thrill-seekers enjoyed the events’ good-natured competitive spirit.
Then COVID-19 happened and everything changed, including the latest iteration of the CSPM game night.
Poole had said of a past event, “People often believe museums aren’t for them and these games, played in a former 1903 county courthouse, can help break that barrier.” I believe such events not only break down barriers, but also build bridges. I look forward to the day when I can once again participate in this trailblazing event.
William J. Dagendesh is an author, writer and retired U.S. Navy photojournalist and editor. He has lived in southern Colorado 21 years. Contact William at nutmeg120395@yahoo.com.