Summer fun in Colorado doesn’t always involve biking, rafting or backcountry camping. These adventure parks offer different thrills for the whole family. Before you go, check websites for reservations.
The Broadmoor’s Soaring Adventures, Colorado Springs
It’s the trip of a lifetime along the so-called “Grandest Mile of Scenery.” Ten zip lines are spread out along with various bridges and a 180-foot rappel, granting sweeping views of waterfalls and the rarely trammeled South Cheyenne Canon. broadmoor.com
Browns Canyon Adventure Park, Buena Vista
This aerial playground features state-of-the-art design that was employed to create exhilarating challenges formed by ropes and wobbly logs. Routes have names such as Vertical Limit and Leap of Faith. brownscanyonadventurepark.com
Captain Zipline, Salida
This might be Chaffee County like you’ve never seen it before. You know the whitewater and the 14,000-foot peaks. Now check out magical, ancient rock environs that encase a sprawling ropes course. captainzipline.com
Cave of the Winds, Manitou Springs
The cave tours are most popular. Also, experience a via ferrata course — an elevated series of iron footholds and handholds. Are you brave enough for the Terror-dactyl? The swing plunges and flies between canyon walls. caveofthewinds.com
Durango Adventures, Durango
Zip-lining? Check. Axe-throwing? Check. Off-roading tours of the San Juan Mountains? Guided journeys through the rapids of the Animas River? Check, check. durangoadventures.com
Edge Ziplines and Adventures, Castle Rock
It’s far from just the “mini Incline” at Philip S. Miller Park. Atop those exercise stairs is a zip line. Elsewhere is a ropes course, a ninja course and a rock climbing tower. No fee required to enjoy the surrounding trails. theedgezip.com
Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, Glenwood Springs
There’s something for everyone at this mountaintop theme park. Get the adrenaline pumping on various coasters. Other attractions include a Ferris wheel, 4D motion theater and cave tours. glenwoodcaverns.com
The North Pole-Santa’s Workshop, Cascade
It’s always Christmas here. Find the permanently frozen pole in the center of the park as proof. Here at the base of Pikes Peak, you can ride the world’s highest Ferris wheel. You’ll also find kiddie coasters and a giant slide. northpolecolorado.com
Royal Gorge Bridge and Park, Cañon City
The main draw is the suspension bridge 1,000 feet above the river-cut gorge. A theme park awaits on the other side. You’ll find swings, bungees and a via ferrata. The gondolas are another way to appreciate this unforgettable landmark. royalgorgebridge.com
Treehouse Adventure Park, Bailey
Bring your imagination to this compound southwest of Denver. “Our environment closely resembles an Ewok village, or a Swiss Family Robinson treehouse,” reads the park’s website. Zip from canopy to canopy. treehouseadventurepark.com