JoJo Domann, a Pine Creek High School alum and current outside linebacker for the Nebraska Cornhuskers football team, is teaming up with his college teammate, Ben Stille, a defensive lineman, to run a youth camp in Lincoln, Neb.
The camp takes place from 8:30-11 a.m. July 17 at Speedway Sports Park. It will consist of offense and defense football skills and drills.
The cost is $49 per participant and includes a t-shirt and free Chick fil-A sandwich, chips and water after camp.
Stille and Domann will share their experiences of what it takes to play at the highest college level while they seek to instill important character qualities of perseverance, hard work and going the extra mile.
The Stille and Domann Youth Football Camp is an inclusive camp open to all girls and boys ages 7-13, providing scholarship assistance to those in need.
“We’re grateful for the support we’ve already received from the community,” Domann said in a release. “We’re grateful for the community’s support of us the past five years and we’re excited to get to pay that forward to the next generation of Huskers.”
This fall will be Domann’s sixth season with the Nebraska program. That includes one red-shirt season and a free season last year by the NCAA due to the coronavirus.
Stille and Domann said they will donate proceeds to the Nebraska Food Bank.
To learn more about camp, register or donate to the scholarship fund or partner with the Stille and Domann Youth Football Camp, visit BenStille95.com/camps or email at benstille95@gmail.com.