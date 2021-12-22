It is with a heavy heart that I convey the news that the North Springs Edition will cease to operate as of Dec. 31.
I, along with the editorial team, our leadership at Clarity Media and our partners in the advertising department, want to extend our sincere appreciation to our readers for engaging with this weekly community newspaper.
We had high hopes for success in the growing north Colorado Springs region when in May we replaced the Woodmen Edition with the North Springs Edition, expanding the paper’s footprint to other northern neighborhoods.
Unfortunately, the current economic climate, coupled with the losses endured since the beginning of the pandemic, has led us to come to the tough decision that the North Springs Edition is no longer viable.
Per our most recent readership data, the majority of the North Springs Edition’s regular readers are Gazette subscribers and regular gazette.com readers. It is our hope you will continue to read and engage with the daily as you have with this weekly newspaper.
We are extremely fortunate that there will be no loss of jobs due to the paper’s closure. I will continue as editor of Pikes Peak Newspapers, which will in 2022 continue with the publication of sister papers Pikes Peak Courier and Tribune. These papers will remain free for you to read at pikespeaknewspapers.com.
Additionally, we will be adding news from the Gleneagle area (80921) back into The Tribune, where it had been before we launched the North Springs Edition.
The news you see here now, including school features, events calendar and sports articles, will be available to you in our sister paper, The Gazette.
Thank you for coming along with us on this adventure. It has been our pleasure to bring you the neighborhood and local news, and we wish you the best.
Editor of Pikes Peak Newspapers, Michelle Karas has called the Pikes Peak region home for more than six years. Contact her at michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com.