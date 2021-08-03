Max Lofy, football, Wisconsin
Lofy, a 2020 Pine Creek High School graduate, is about to start his redshirt freshman year as a cornerback for the Badgers. Lofy is listed at 5-foot-10, 188 pounds and wears No. 17. Lofy was recruited as a three-star defensive back. He made his decision to attend Wisconsin in July 2019. He took official visits to Minnesota, Oklahoma State and Wisconsin. He had one scheduled for Arizona State but canceled it once he decided to commit to Wisconsin. The Badgers were 4-3 in the abbreviated 2020 season and defeated Wake Forest in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. They play their home games at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison with a capacity of more than 80,000. Wisconsin’s first game this season is scheduled for Sep. 4 at home against Penn State. As a prep, Lofy was a starter on the Pine Creek football and basketball teams. He also played wide receiver in football and caught 17 passes for 212 yards and three touchdowns as a senior while helping the Eagles to the Class 4A state title.
Katelyn McMoore, volleyball, University of Colorado at Colorado Springs
McMoore, a 2020 Liberty High School graduate, is in her redshirt freshman season as an outside hitter for the Mountain Lions. She played in one set for UCCS last season, making two digs. UCCS opens its season Sept. 3 against Washburn in Topeka. Prior to UCCS, she had a successful high school and club career. As a senior, she led the Lancers in kills with 106 and was second in blocks (36) and digs (106). She also ran track at Liberty. Among her many honors were the Liberty High School Order of the Crest Award, National Honor Society, member of the Spanish National Honor Society, three-time academic letter winner and two-time DECA activity letter.
Luke Wieland, football, Air Force Academy
Wieland, a 2020 Pine Creek High School graduate, will be starting his sophomore season as a punter for the Falcons. He is expected to compete for the starting job with sophomore Charles Bein. Air Force was not Wieland’s first choice. He originally committed to Wyoming, where he was excited to join his older brother, Wyatt, on the Cowboys’ football team. Wyatt is a wide receiver and former Pine Cree star. Luke was used exclusively as a place kicker his senior season at Pine Creek. Of his 87 kickoffs, 64 were touchbacks. He converted 74-of-78 extra-point attempts and 5-of-7 field goal attempts. Air Force opens its season Sept. 4 at home against Lafayette.