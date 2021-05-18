Liza Louthan, soccer, University of Colorado at Colorado Springs
Louthan, a 2019 graduate of Air Academy High School, recently competed her sophomore season as a defender for the Mountain Lions. She played in nine matches (seven starts) and scored one goal. It came on April 11 at Metro State University-Denver. That same week, she was named the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week. As a freshman in 2019, Louthan played in six games. As a prep, Louthan was a two-sport star in soccer and basketball. She was also a member of the National Honor Society, a four-year Principal’s Scholar and a Fellowship of Christian Athletes Leader, coach and camp counselor. Her father, Marty, played quarterback for the Air Force Academy. Her mother, Brenda, played soccer and basketball at Colorado College.
Morgan Miller, lacrosse, University of Colorado at Colorado Springs
Miller, 2017 graduate of Pine Creek High School, recently completed her redshirt junior season as a defender for the Mountain Lions. She started all nine of the team’s games. She had 15 ground balls and 11 caused turnovers. She was one of six players on the team to receive Honorable Mention on the All-Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference team. As a freshman in 2019, she started three of the six games she competed in. She had six ground balls, caused four turnovers and completed two draw controls. She was named to the RMAC All-Academic Honor Roll that season. During her senior year at Pine Creek, Miller helped the Eagles to an 11-5 record and a playoff appearance.
Zoe Sims, soccer, University of Colorado at Colorado Springs
Sims, a 2019 graduate of Air Academy High School, recently completed her sophomore season as a midfielder for the Mountain Lions. She played in all nine games (eight starts) and scored one goal. She played all 90 minutes of a match seven times. She was named the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week for the week ending March 27. As a prep, Sims starred in soccer and basketball for the Kadets. She was also a three-time Honor Roll recipient, three-year Principal’s Scholar, member of the National Honor Society and a two-year Fellowship of Christian Athletes leader. Her brothers, John and James, played soccer at the Air Force Academy. Her mother, Cheri, played soccer at Colorado College.