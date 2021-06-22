Brandon Carlo, hockey, Boston Bruins
Carlo, 24, is a defenseman for the Bruins. He played in 27 games this season and had three goals and one assist. He’s scored 15 goals and dished out 40 assists in his five-year NHL career with Boston. As a rookie in 2016-17, he tied for the league lead in games played with 82. He played a key role in Boston’s run to the Stanley Cup Finals in 2018-19, when the Bruins ultimately lost to St. Louis in seven games. Carlo attended Pine Creek High School as a freshman but did not play hockey for the Eagles and graduated elsewhere. The 6-foot-5, 212-pounder was already well into his club hockey career as a member of the Monument-based Colorado Rampage Triple-A team. Carlo began playing professional hockey at the age of 16 for the Tri-City Americans of the Western Hockey League. He was considered a top prospect. And in 2015, he was the Bruins’ second-round pick (37th overall) in the NHL Draft. At age 16, Carlo was a member of the silver-medal-winning Team USA at the 2013 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament in the Czech Republic. At 18, he competed with the United States’ U-20 team at the 2015 World Junior Ice Hockey Championship. Carlo owns a home in Colorado Springs.
JJ Carrington, baseball, The Master’s University (Santa Clarita, Calif.)
Carrington, a 2019 graduate of Rampart High School, recently completed his sophomore season as a catcher for the Mustangs. He appeared in seven games, collecting two hits in seven at bats. He also had three RBIs. The Mustangs were 30-17. As a prep, Carrington lettered in both baseball and football for the Rams. During his senior baseball season, Carrington was second on the team in RBIs with 12. His younger brother, Ben, recently completed his junior season for the Rams and was second on the team in batting average at .477. Their father, Joshua, played baseball for Master’s. Carrington is majoring in business .
Brock Domann, football, Independence (Kansas) Community College
Domann, a 2017 graduate of Pine Creek High School, recently completed his spring season as a quarterback for the Pirates. He played in all seven games and helped the team to a 5-2 record. Domann completed 108 of 190 passes (56.8%) for 1,540 yards. He had 10 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also rushed for 51 yards and three touchdowns on seven carries. He had his best game in the season finale at Coffeyville (Kan.) Community College, completing 23 of 31 passes for 354 yards and a touchdown during a 19-16 victory. Domann has been a nomad since graduating high school. In addition to Independence, he has played for or been on the roster of three other programs — Ventura (Calif.) Community College, Campbell University (Buies Creek, N.C.) and San Bernardino (Calif.) Valley College. Domann still has three years of college eligibility remaining. His older brother, Brock, is returning to Nebraska this fall for his sixth year.