Who would believe an evening socializing over a martini or whiskey sour could help to end sexual slavery?
A recent cocktail event called “Fueling Freedom,” hosted by Colorado Springs Northpointe Bank at Peak City Church, raised $23,000 to support The Exodus Road’s effort to end human trafficking.
The Exodus Road, a nonprofit based in Colorado Springs, exists to fight human trafficking in the United States and worldwide. Funds raised will go toward fighting human trafficking globally, and will be distributed amid programs designed to train local communities and law enforcement, intervention work with police and aftercare services for survivors.
Funding also will help implement The Exodus Road’s TraffickWatch Academy Training program, a free digital educational tool designed to help Americans understand the issue of human trafficking and combat it in their own communities. The program, which launched Sept. 21 in the U.S., gives people global statistics about trafficking, what it looks like and what to do if they suspect human trafficking.
Northpointe Bank has been an event sponsor since 2017 and to date has donated more than $55,000 to The Exodus Road.
Laura Parker, president and co-founder of The Exodus Road, said the organization hopes to partner with Northpointe annually. “With 60 in attendance, we know those individuals left the evening with a greater understanding about the issue of human trafficking and were hopefully inspired to get involved to help fight it in Colorado Springs and beyond,” Parker said.
“Those 60 people have their own circles of influence that they each can impact and advocate to. This is how change happens with any injustice. People are exposed to the real lives impacted, they understand they can make a difference, and then they act.”
The Exodus Road founder Matt Parker, and David Zach, lead singer/guitarist for the Nashville-based alternative rock band Remedy Drive, shared a story and song based on an undercover operation they conducted with police to liberate girls used in sex trafficking. The song, “Blue,” was inspired by a young girl Zach met while working undercover with The Exodus Road.
“I will never forget the faces of the young girls I met who were trapped and scared, hoping for a way out. The Exodus Road’s work isn’t easy. They go into the darkest places again and again to acquire the evidence necessary for local agencies to rescue survivors and arrest traffickers; they are all about systemic change for these communities,” he said.
Zach has partnered with the nonprofit since 2013.
Todd Crane, vice president of Northpointe Bank Retail Lending, Western Region described human trafficking as a horrific human tragedy that exemplifies the brokenness of this world.
“After I attended my first gala with The Exodus Road in 2017 and learned over 40 million people are held in bondage to human trafficking, including adolescent boys and girls, I knew helping organizations who fight for freedom and rescue would be part of my journey the rest of my life,” Crane said in a news release.
Crane volunteers with the organization to assist furthering the mission to liberate survivors and stop traffickers. Crane invited event attendees to donate to The Exodus Road and informed them Northpointe Bank would match any money raised from the event.
Northpointe Bank Loan Officer Dan O’Brien said The Exodus Road is proof that the most difficult work gets little recognition.
“Northpointe is ardent about bringing attention to both the global tragedy of human trafficking and the hope that The Exodus Road provides victims. The evening was a reflection of those passions, a testament to the power of people willing to work towards common good,” O’Brien said in the release.
Working with local staff, partners and law enforcement worldwide, The Exodus Road fights to liberate trafficked individuals, arrest traffickers and provide restorative care for survivors. Since its founding in 2012, the organization has assisted police in the rescue of more than 1,500 survivors and the arrests of more than 800 offenders.
The Exodus Road combats human trafficking in the U.S., Thailand, Brazil, the Philippines, India and Latin America.