El Paso County is taking applications for a second round of Regional Business Relief Fund grants to help alleviate financial burdens on local businesses and nonprofits as they transition into pandemic recovery.
“Thriving small businesses and job opportunities are crucial for full economic recovery in our region. Funding programs that achieve these goals (is) the right thing to do,” El Paso County Commissioner Stan VanderWerf said in a county news release.
Small businesses and nonprofits with fewer than 500 full- and part-time employees who have experienced economic harm caused or exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic could receive grants up to $20,000, the release states.
Recipients may use the funds to cover rent and mortgages, utilities, employee payroll, personal protection equipment and other expenses. Recipients will not have to repay the funds and past Regional Business Relief Fund recipients are eligible to participate in the second round of grants.
The El Paso County Department of Economic Development has partnered with the Colorado Enterprise Fund to facilitate the program, according to the release. The money is allocated from nearly $140 million the county will receive under President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act, passed in March to foster recovery from the pandemic.
County leaders announced this month they will spend the largest portion of the first $70 million El Paso County received in American Rescue Plan Act funds to bolster workforce development and the local economy.
The application period is now open through 5 p.m. July 16. Small businesses and nonprofits can submit applications on the Colorado Enterprise Fund website, coloradoenterprisefund.org/epcregionalbusinessrelieffund.
More information on eligibility requirements, a frequently asked questions page and other information about the program is available on the website.
Those who need assistance applying for the grant can visit the Pikes Peak Community College Rampart Range campus, 2070 InterQuest Parkway in Colorado Springs, on July 8 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome, but registration for this event is encouraged and open online at https://bit.ly/RBRFRound2Workshop.
Grant awards will be announced in August.
Contact the writer: breeanna.jent@gazette.com