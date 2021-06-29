Jugglers, stilt walkers, skips — performers on springs — “like pogo sticks for your legs,” contortionists, aerialists, hand-balancing on canes. These Dragonfly Aerial Co. artists all performed for the three blocks-long, drive-through 2020 October Festival at Wolf Ranch, as part of the Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region’s Curbside Culture Series.
“We can bring the circus out to them, or they can come to us,” says Director Mistia Fallon.
She added, “That was one of my most favorite events we did.”
COPPeR, a local arts agency charged with connecting residents and visitors to the arts, has relaunched its Curbside Culture Series to give artists a boost while indoor performance venues are still under audience attendance restrictions and some artists have experienced a significant amount of show cancellations during the COVID-19 pandemic. The program brings the performing arts out into the community by facilitating small-scale performances outside of private residences, places of business and other gathering spots.
Curbside Culture saw more than 60 performances and bookings ranging from dance to drums to aerial arts last year. A growing number of artists are joining the roster.
The “curbside” option allows for more opportunities for shared art experiences, but there are other reasons artists appreciate the format.
Fallon says the program works well if people have guests with a mixture of comfort levels on COVID-19 safety.
By nature of what the Dragonfly aerialists do, she says, “We’re 20 feet away from you.”
The company, located in Northgate, is expanding to a new location for indoor performances, according to its website, dragonflyaerialco.com. It is pursuing the purchase of a building behind Home Depot at Powers & Woodmen. The new space will double as not only a studio for learning but also a space for theatrical performances.
Fallon says that for both the outdoor and indoor performances and classes in the last year-plus, “We didn’t have to change what we did a lot.”
She says the company normally does music and art festivals during the summer. Performers did the pre-show entertainment for The Promenade Shops at Briargate’s drive-in movie night last year.
But some of the unexpected ways of connecting that dominated our human experience throughout the pandemic have revealed positive changes that businesses and individuals want to continue. Virtual classes and outdoor gatherings opened eyes to new opportunities. Some artists plan to continue offering online learning opportunities or virtual performance-viewing options. DAC filmed and livestreamed an in-house production at the end of May.
An “elevated,” live midair performance however, sometimes with hoops, fabric, loops or trapeze, is still a unique live experience.
Held in the air by colorful silks attached to transportable rigging and a “human load” winching system, the “aerial dancers” of DAC, says Fallon, “kept things lifted up and bright” for performances at a retirement community in 2020. For the assisted living side of the facility, they set up outdoors in front of the windows to residents’ rooms. For the independent living folks, chairs were set up outside at safe distances and guests wore masks.
DAC received great feedback from the location and are already booked again to come back for Mother’s Day and the 4th of July in 2022.
Professional performers at DAC have experience doing shows on cruise lines, at Disney parks and with Cirque du Soleil, so they can flex and pivot to find new ways to connect with audiences.
“We’re former circus, so we’re creative,” Fallon says.
“We were really blessed with Curbside Culture,” she adds. She says COPPeR, “did an amazing job of promoting us, letting people know there were (other) ways to perform.”
Curbside Culture continues to add artists to their roster. Accomplished performers living in El Paso and Teller counties are invited to apply. They can download an application on the Curbside Culture website, culturaloffice.org/programs/curbside-culture.
Businesses or individuals interested in hiring local performing artists through Curbside Culture can access a digital toolkit on the website for use to share bookings with friends and audiences.