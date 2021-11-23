Coming up with 26 column ideas a year can be harder than you might think, especially after five years. I often look to my earlier columns for inspiration. Last year around this time, I wrote “Don’t get stuck,” about 4x4 driving classes that could teach me safe backroad driving and recovery skills. And wouldn’t you know it, I attended a class like that last week!
I was invited to a 10-hour “off-roadeo” in Moab, Utah, and of course, I accepted (then again, I would say yes to a vegan weenie roast or a mud wrestling tournament in beautiful Moab, so this shouldn’t surprise you). Still, I was apprehensive. As an active outdoorsperson (because as Coloradans, aren’t we all?), I worried about the impact of 4x4 vehicles on the precious natural aspects of the backcountry. And I wasn’t alone, because among all the discussion about technique, the guides eventually got around to addressing that very subject.
The best part of the off-roadeo was I didn’t have to bring my own vehicle, which was a good thing, because my little Suzuki SX4 isn’t exactly a rock-crawling machine. Instead, the vehicles were provided as loaners. Ten hours seems like a long time, and it is when you’re working, but on the backroads east of Arches National Park, north of the Colorado River, the time flew.
I had much to learn, starting with the basics. I was late out of the gate because I didn’t know that I had to have my foot on the brake to start the engine. And, oh yeah, the off-road vehicle had a push-button start. Among a party of eight, I trailed behind, but with a guide up front and another bringing up the rear, there was no fear of getting lost.
Once I was off the pavement and in the desert, I learned a lot more. First off, I couldn’t just flip from 2H, or 2-High, which I used to go fast in 2-wheel drive on the dry pavement, to 4L (4-Low) or even 4H or 4A (Advanced 4x4) without stopping the vehicle and shifting into neutral. My current car has a rocker switch for AWD, so this was new to me. Also unlike my little Suzuki, the locking differentials, or lockers, didn’t kick in automatically as needed — I had to use the hero switches on the dashboard to engage the front and rear lockers individually. Granted, this ability provided more control and was far superior — it was just new to me.
I also learned how to use “trail control,” which is like cruise control at very low speeds, as slow as 1 mph, which is as fast as I could go on some sections of the trail. By “trail” I mean road. This was new to me too — I think of trail as something I walk on, not drive on, but whatever.
The trail was made up of dirt, gravel, rocks and slickrock. I always thought slickrock was slick, but the guides explained that it was slick for original cross-country visitors to the West who drove wagons with wooden, metal-banded wheels. For bike tires and 4x4 tires, it provides excellent traction. Speaking of traction: it, combined with momentum, is what’s required to get up the steep sections. So less air pressure in the tires (we aired down from 30+ to 20 pounds per tire) gave us more traction and probably did some other things, too. I didn’t ask.
My earlier worries about impact were addressed by the guides. Access to places like the Utah desert, they told us, depends on responsible off-roading. That means sticking to the trail and off the cryptobiotic soil. We were instructed to follow the main trail, even when easier routes appeared alongside it, to avoid widening the trail. We were also told, and reminded again after stopping for lunch, to pick up after ourselves and leave nothing behind. I couldn’t help thinking that the off-roading protocols sounded a lot like hiking protocols.
The other guidance was around recovery gear and methods. Here again, the conversation reminded me of the same rules I follow for hiking, rock climbing, and mountaineering: Have the right gear and know how to use it.
I went to the off-roadeo wondering if off-roading was for me, and my answer is no, not exactly. I had a blast, but I still prefer putting hand and foot (rather than wheel and tire) to rock and trail.
However, the skills I learned from the guides and behind the wheel will come in handy to get me from home to trailhead and back again safely. It was worth the time, it was different than anything I’ve ever done, and it was a whole lot of fun.
Susan Joy Paul is an author, editor, and freelance writer. She has lived on Colorado Springs’ northwest side for more than 20 years. Contact Susan at woodmennotes@pikespeaknewspapers.com.