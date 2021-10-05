In 30 years of coaching, Wayne Wetherby has seen many of his players go on to compete in college, and others eventually become coaches themselves. But the Discovery Canyon boys’ volleyball coach has never experienced a full-circle moment quite like this.
That’s because the girls’ volleyball coach is former Western State player, Melissa Bravo, who happens to have played club volleyball for Wetherby years ago.
Now, instead of offering tips to Bravo as a player, Wetherby can give her advice coach to coach, and she does the same for him.
“We have a lot of conversations where we bounce ideas off each other,” Wetherby said. “It’s been fun. It’s great to see her success with the program here, and the growth as it continues to move forward. So it is good to talk to her about team stuff and skill stuff as well.”
After playing volleyball in at Western State, Bravo taught for a year in Gunnison before becoming an assistant coach for her former college team. Eventually, she and her husband Marques — who coaches wrestling at DCC — decided to come back to the Front Range. They got jobs at Discovery Canyon, and have been here ever since.
The move also meant Bravo was able to reconnect with Wetherby, who says he even asked her for advice when he was an assistant for Colorado College, particularly on the defensive side.
Wetherby has fond memories of coaching Bravo, describing her as a smart and dependable player.
“She was a good, solid player when I coached her,” he said. “And all-around good person, and she just continued to grow. It is a great thing to see her now, and see her passion for the game.”
For Bravo, those memories are a little hazy. She was just a teenager, and doesn’t remember much about the way Wetherby coached her. But she says one thing is certain: As a person, Wetherby hasn’t changed a bit.
“He feels the same,” she said. “He is always going to support you, he is always going to make work hard, and he is always going to want the best for you.”
Wetherby has been coaching volleyball for a long time, and at many levels: high school, club and college.
His love for the game started when he was in college himself, taking a volleyball class. He then went on the play for Colorado State’s club team.
His experience and excitement for the game, according to Bravo, made him the perfect person to start the boys’ program at Discovery Canyon. This is the school’s first season with the sport.
“We are really lucky to have him,” she said.
For Wetherby, coaching never gets old. After three decades spent in a gym, he relishes every moment.
“I love volleyball, and I love teaching the kids,” he said. “Watching them improve and enjoy the game, to me, that is the most important part.”
It’s a mindset that he shares with Bravo.
She’s on her way to being a lifetime coach like Wetherby, with a little over a decade to her name so far, but unlike Wetherby, who has shared his volleyball teachings with many programs, Bravo has no plans to leave Discovery Canyon.
She and Marques are engrained in the school and community. They have two little girls (6 and 4) who spend their days at practices with mom or dad.
“We are all in at Discovery Canyon,” Bravo said. “We teach here, we coach here. We love that the elementary, middle school and high school are all together. It gives us that little extra family time.”
Plus, her former coach is there too, and for Bravo, that is certainly a bonus.
“It’s awesome, because it’s Wayne,” she said. “We have such a great connection. To have him as a mentor, he is someone I can pop in and talk to.”
Contact the writer: eden.laase@gazette.com