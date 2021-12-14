The dictionary defines a “bon vivant” as: “a person who enjoys a sociable and luxurious lifestyle-especially food and drink … a man about town.” Dusty Loo, the namesake of the Dusty Loo Bon Vivant Theater at the Ent Center for the Arts, fit this definition to a T. He even had business cards stating “Dusty Loo, Bon Vivant,” that he delighted in passing out at will.
On his birthday, Dec. 3, Lester B. Loo (aka, Dusty Loo) was posthumously honored by TheatreWorks at the Ent Center for the Arts at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.
This year, on the 20th anniversary of Loo’s passing, his impact and legacy continues to be instrumental in the theater world of Colorado Springs. Civic leader Kathy Loo, Dusty’s widow; and their two children, Susan Pattee and James Loo, ensure that the family legacy and vision will continue as a part of the future of Colorado Springs and the local theater community.
Dusty Loo started acting at the age of 8, when he had a starring role in “The Littlest Wiseman.” The play was written by Colorado Springs educators Lloyd and Dorothy Shaw for Cheyenne Mountain School, where Dusty was a student. His interest as a thespian continued through high school and college. This burgeoning passion did not abate as he entered adulthood. In the early to mid-1960s, he played numerous roles at the Civic Theatre at the Fine Arts Center, and had a starring role in the play “Boeing Boeing.”
In 1961, Dusty married the love of his life, Kathy, and the couple settled in his hometown of Colorado Springs. Life got in the way of Dusty Loo’s involvement in the local theater scene, as a daughter and son joined the family, and he worked as an executive in the family business, Current Catalog. Despite moving away from performing, his passion for the theater expanded rather than waned.
Dusty and his close friend Murray Ross, who started TheatreWorks in 1975, were of like minds. Loo became instrumental as a catalyst and philanthropist for TheatreWorks as it became the popular Colorado Springs theater venue it still is today.
Dusty Loo, along with Ed and Mary Osborne, bought a large tent in the 1980s for Ross’ ever-popular “Shakespeare in the Park” productions. As a fundraiser, Loo and Ross would auction off a crowd-pleasing dinner and attendance to a one-act-play, and evnet held periodically at High Valley Farm, where they would cook the entire meal themselves.
As TheatreWorks blossomed, Kathy Loo says her role was “having fun.” Theater parties where Kathy played the piano, and Dusty would organize and participate in singalongs would be held in the Loo home on a regular basis. He always loved musical theater, and the parties frequently lasted into the wee hours.
In 2001, UCCS bought property on the east side of its current campus that would eventually provide a permanent home for TheatreWorks. Ross wanted to honor Dusty Loo in a significant way because Loo’s love of the theater, ongoing support and collaboration provided the backbone for Ross’ vision. The Dusty Loo Bon Vivant Theater opened in 2002, shortly after the death of its loyal benefactor.
Loo’s legacy continued with the opening of the Ent Center for the Arts in 2018, which saw the relocation of his namesake theater.
An innovative, state-of-the-art theater was created within the facility, and carries the name the Dusty Loo Bon Vivant Theater.
After Dusty Loo’s death, his family was intent on continuing the family legacy of action-oriented philanthropy and community involvement through the Bloom Foundation. It was established in his honor and has been a catalyst in the support of the arts, conservation and education as Colorado Springs thrives and grows.
Dusty Loo was honored Dec. 3, not only by friends and family, but by community leaders of Colorado Springs. Mayor John Suthers recalled that as a youth he mowed the Loo’s lawn. Jon Medved, a business colleague and friend, revealed that Dusty was a skilled amateur magician.
The evening continued with a tour of the Dusty Loo Bon Vivant Theater, cocktails and a delectable buffet. Dusty’s favorite cocktail, Tequila Mockingbird, aka Amazing Grace, was the featured libation.
To top off the evening, party-goers were invited to attend a performance of “Every Brilliant Thing” performed, of course, in the signature theater.
According to Kathy, Dusty Loo lived by Winston Churchill’s motto: “You make a living by what you get. You make a life by what you give.”