Travel west on U.S. 24 to Woodland Park, then north on Colorado Highway 67. After about 4 miles, turn left on County Road 75, across from the Red Rocks Campground sign. Park in the small lot on the immediate left.
Head west on the unsigned trail that parallels the road, passing through some grassy meadows among the conifers. After a half-mile, reach another larger parking area (parking here instead can reduce the trip by about a mile).
At the larger lot, bear left on the unsigned trail and head south into a lovely setting of willow-lined Trout Creek followed by shady conifers with some small colorful cliffs on the left. The trail sticks close to the creek and after about .75 miles reaches a primitive bridge. In times of low water, it’s possible to jump across the creek here.
The setting changes as the path becomes more well defined with shady Mule Creek on the left and grassy slopes and meadows on the right. Foxes also like to use this trail and their droppings may be found right in the middle of the path, a curious way of marking their territory.
Several ruins of homestead cabins are passed along the way and the route also crosses a private road, so be sure to stick to the trail.
About 2.25 miles after the bridge crossing, reach a more substantial old cabin just off the right side of the trail, marking the turnaround point. Take a break among the cabin ruins while pondering the lifestyle of the historical residents.
Retrace the route back to the parking area.
If time allows, cross to the east side of Colorado Highway 67 and follow the foot trail along the road that heads east for about a quarter-mile to the so-called mini Garden of the Gods sandstone formations nestled among the pines.
Joe LaFleur has lived in Woodland Park since 2016 and is a hiking enthusiast who hits the trails weekly. Contact Joe with questions or feedback at joelafleur@peakinter.net. Hiking is great exercise but can be hazardous. Always be sure to plan well, check the weather, bring a printed map and tell someone where, when you are going and contact them when you return safely.