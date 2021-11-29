Country-music artist Craig Morgan, who recently joined the board of directors of Colorado Springs-based nonprofit The Exodus Road, is asking his fans to join the fight against human trafficking this Giving Tuesday. The 17-year Army veteran posted a Facebook fundraiser inviting followers to help end human trafficking by donating $5 to the anti-trafficking nonprofit.
“Every dollar counts in this fight. Let’s work together to put an end to modern-day slavery,” Morgan writes. “The fact that children are sold daily for sex is devastating. We have to introduce more people to the tragic reality of human trafficking and get them involved; that’s how we’ll see change.”
According to a news release, Morgan met with The Exodus Road’s leadership team in 2017 and decided he wanted to get involved personally. That fall, he traveled to Thailand and spent a week learning about anti-trafficking strategies.
"He got to see how The Exodus Road equips and sends out undercover operatives to gather evidence and build cases in partnership with local police. And, he was able to see how that casework empowered law enforcement to perform rescue operations – liberating survivors and arresting traffickers," the release states.
In October, he joined the board of directors.
“We are so grateful that Craig is stepping into this official capacity with us,” said Laura Parker, CEO and co-founder of The Exodus Road. “He is a dear friend of the organization, and his experience in the military, personal integrity and values, and passion for freedom will be incredible assets to push this mission forward.”
Morgan's hit songs include “Bonfire,” “Redneck Yacht Club,” “International Harvester,” “Wake Up Loving You,” and “That's What I Love About Sunday.” Last year, Morgan released the album "God, Family, Country."