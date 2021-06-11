Editor's note: This article has been updated to reflect that the Pauline Chapel is owned by the Diocese of Colorado Springs/St. Paul Catholic Church. The Broadmoor has a 25-year lease on the chapel.
Every wedding has a story, and some couples are fortunate enough to be married or celebrated their marriage at Colorado Springs’ storied venue The Broadmoor.
For over 100 years The Broadmoor has served the Colorado Springs community, and has hosted countless couples beginning married life together. Travel writer Julie Bielenberg put it in a nutshell: “Whether a grand fete or intimate ceremony among close friends, under the stars or dancing to a big band, weddings at The Broadmoor are a highly personalized occasion.”
What better place than The Broadmoor to host one of life’s most important and memorable celebrations? Weddings and receptions held at one of Colorado’s most iconic venues run the gamut from micro weddings with a dozen or fewer participants, to extravaganzas of up to 1,000 guests. The Broadmoor staff ensures that no detail is too small or will be overlooked.
Creativity and originality are the focus of the wedding and catering team as they assist with planning once-in-a-lifetime galas.
If a bride and groom are dreaming of the ultimate wedding experience, The Broadmoor can deliver. Wedding weekends can include everything from a myriad of entertaining activities to an elegant rehearsal dinner, and culminate with a unique and memorable ceremony and reception.
Among the resort’s multiple venues is the historic Estate House. It is available for an outdoor ceremony and reception under the stars, or an indoor celebration on the spacious ground floor, where the decor retains an ambiance true to the elegant summer home it once was.
The Broadmoor is owned by the Denver-based Anschutz Corp., whose Clarity Media Group owns Pikes Peak Newpapers and The Gazette.
The rustic, luxurious Fish House, a hidden gem on The Broadmoor campus, can accommodate up to 24 guests who will delight in the scenery while enjoying cocktails on the deck.
Just over 50 years ago, on Aug. 28, 1971, U.S. Army service members Kathie and Ed Mayer were married in the Catholic Chapel at the Air Force Academy. Although the priest was late to perform the ceremony, once the marriage was official it was smooth sailing for the Mayers, who were ready to party at The Broadmoor along with their 50 guests. A charming reception was held overlooking Cheyenne Lake in what was then known as “The Green Room.” At that time the only buildings were part the original hotel complex, so the view outside was quite different. “We were on a budget,” says Kathie Mayer, “but The Broadmoor was smooth!” Champagne, cake and hand sandwiches were served.
The Mayers will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary this year at a winery in southern California, and the cost will, not surprisingly, be considerably greater than for the wedding five decades prior.
For some couples, a wedding celebration may come later in life, and not be the first walk down the aisle. Broadmoor neighborhood residents Dick and Nancy Langstaff chose to have their wedding reception at The Broadmoor in 1997. Included was a stay in an elegant suite for their wedding night. Dick Langstaff reminisces, “Just the fact that it was The Broadmoor made it special!” A highlight of the reception was an oboe serenade by Nancy’s son, Tom Dickson.
Upper Skyway residents Anne and Gary Foote were married on the outside deck of their home on April 29, 2018 as a “Full Pink Moon” was rising. Afterward, their nine guests were wined and dined at a small and intimate wedding feast at The Broadmoor’s Ristorante Del Lago.
“We chose Del Lago for our wedding dinner because it is elegant. The service from the knowledgable staff was personal, and they were committed to making it a very special evening. Part of our anniversary ritual is returning yearly to Del Lago,” said the Footes.
The pandemic certainly took a toll on public celebrations, but did not cause every local wedding to be canceled in 2020. With concessions to COVID protocols, Davis Tutt and Abigail Pearson were wed on the steps of Pauline Chapel on Sept. 12, 2020. Of particular note is that Davis Tutt is the great-great-grandson of Charles Leaming Tutt, business partner of The Broadmoor’s creator, Spencer Penrose. Davis Tutt is the great-grandson of Charles L. Tutt Jr., business associate and friend of Penrose. Family history and ties to the resort made Pauline Chapel, which is owned by The Broadmoor, a natural choice for their big event.
The Tutts’ planned original venue for the ceremony was Shove Chapel on the Colorado College campus, which became unavailable when the college shut down during the pandemic. “We had to pivot a lot with planning the wedding … but had the best COVID wedding we could have asked for!” says Davis Tutt.
The guest list was whittled down from 180 to 80 guests. The rehearsal dinner was held at The Mountain Club House that is part of the now-closed Mountain Golf Course. Davis Tutt has a long history of golfing on this course as a teen. The panoramic vistas of Colorado Springs, along with a view of The Will Rogers Shrine of the Sun, where Spencer and Julie Penrose are buried, contributed to the nostalgia and significance of the event location.
Pierre Stone, director of conferences and catering at The Broadmoor, sums up a final nugget of the iconic venue’s wedding celebration backstory: “We do weddings for families who have been visiting The Broadmoor their whole lives. It is a lifetime of fond memories that draw brides to the hotel. That is the history.”