The four victims from Saturday's murder-suicide in the Gleneagle area died from gunshot wounds, El Paso County Coroner Dr. Leon Kelly said Wednesday.
The two children killed in the shooting, Felicity Kreb, 13, and Barrett Kreb, 9, were killed by single gunshot wounds, Kelly said. Their mother, Yvette Siegert-Kreb, 50, had two gunshot wounds, and their father, Christof Kreb, a gun shop owner, had a single gunshot wound. His death will be ruled a suicide when the official autopsy is released, Kelly said.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office on Monday named Christof as the suspect in the deaths of his three family members.
Yvette was home-schooling 13-year-old Felicity, known as "FiFi," family friend Alexa Gromko said. Barrett, 9, was one of the most recent additions to the family. The Krebs had adopted six children, most with dwarfism, from China, Gromko said.
Yvette started adoptions after her youngest biological son was born with primordial dwarfism, Gromko told the Gazette. During the pandemic, Yvette spent extra time and care to keep her kids sheltered, as dwarfism can impair immune system functions, according to the National Institutes of Health and the U.S. National Library of Medicine.
Two of couple's biological children, Morgan and Tristan Kreb, were away when the shooting happened. Morgan, a sophomore cadet at the U.S. Air Force Academy, was traveling for a rifle competition at the University of Texas-El Paso. Tristan was attending graduate school, Gromko said.
El Paso County sheriff's deputies, the Monument Police Department, Palmer Lake Police Department, Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Protection District and American Medical Response responded to the Kreb home in the 1300 block of Pleier Drive around 10 a.m. Saturday after dispatchers received a 911 call saying that someone was "possibly seriously injured and needed help."
Jessica Snouwaert contributed to this report.