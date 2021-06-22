Will and Leah Hotop both worked at a coffee shop during their college years. They went on their first date and later got engaged in the same caffeinated spot. During some years of Will’s army service in Fairbanks, Alaska, they both worked with and learned from area coffee roasters. It makes sense, then, that when they moved back to their native Colorado Springs, the first thing they did was open a coffee shop.
Dynamo Coffee Roasting opened June 12 at 4029 Tutt Blvd. While the original plan was to buy and take over their beloved college coffee shop, everything fell into place for Will and Leah to renovate and open their own place — so they did. It even has room for a roaster, so that they can prepare their own coffee beans to use and sell in-shop.
“Everyone has been happy to have a local place on this side of town,” Leah said, noting that when she and Will were in college, they went on dates to chain eateries like Village Inn.
Dynamo offers a local, community-based alternative for Springs denizens — and it centers on regional history at every opportunity.
Along one wall, visitors will find a series of benches acquired from the old Pikes Peak Summit House, now at home in the coffeehouse. Even the shop’s name, Dynamo, is derived from Nikola Tesla’s work with electrical current. Tesla famously spent time living and working in Colorado Springs, conducting experiments here for around nine months starting in 1899 — including one in which he burned out the dynamo at the El Paso Electric Company, causing the entire city to lose power. According to PBS, Tesla had to pay to repair the station.
For Leah and Will, this story sparked inspiration. Coffee is like electrical power for the human body, Will said: “Coffee goes in; energy comes out!”
Dynamo is also partnering with myriad other local businesses to offer goods, recipes and even coffee beans while they work to get their own roaster installed.
Leah and Will, who learned how to roast at a coffee shop in Fairbanks, look forward to being able to roast their own beans; they already make their own baked goods, including a number of gluten-free and vegetarian or vegan options. They also make most of their own syrups to flavor their coffee and tea offerings.
“We’ve both had jobs where we’ve worked a lot of hours,” Will said, but running Dynamo doesn’t feel like that to the couple. Here, they get to be their own bosses, and work alongside their family and friends to realize a long-held vision for their lives.
Running a coffee shop is certainly different from military service, Will said. But, he added, “It’s what we want out of life.”
Eventually, Leah said, it would be nice for Dynamo to feature as part of First Friday or another local culture collective, and they will be looking for local artists to feature along their walls. They’re also looking forward to hiring more help and being able to extend their hours, but for now, it’s just the two of them, working 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. all days except Tuesdays, when they close to restock.
“And maybe nap,” Leah said.
On Sundays, the shop opens an hour later, at 8.