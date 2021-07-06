Doctors Joshua and Taylor Logan opened True North Chiropractic in north Colorado Springs to serve the community with state-of-the-art chiropractic care.
While neuropathy has always been a focus at the practice, a new program launched in the past few months will provide more holistic care to patients.
“We’ve had lots of individuals coming in with neuropathy systems, so we were searching for something holistic for these people to turn to,” Taylor Logan said. “The only thing that we were finding was with the medical route, which was lots of medications with harmful side effects, or the long-term end result of neuropathy was amputation.”
The partners wanted to find a holistic, natural alternative to treating neuropathy that didn’t involve drugs, surgeries or injections. Josh Logan took a deep dive into finding these better solutions. He spent several years working on his board certification in neuropathy, which he achieved at the beginning of the year.
Since then, True North, 13860 Gleneagle Drive, has been providing neuropathy services to individuals with nerve damage who experience numbness, tingling, burning sensations and muscle weakness. Josh Logan explained that the symptoms start slowly and usually worsen over time.
However, with True North’s holistic approach to treating neuropathy, patients can experience reduced symptoms and live a better, pain-free life.
“We’re seeing a 95 percent improvement rate with reversing these neuropathy symptoms,” he said.
The husband-and-wife team opened True North Chiropractic over three years ago. Before settling in Colorado Springs, they were practicing in Birmingham, Ala., and prior to that, in Florida. Both decided to pursue carees as chiropractors because of personal experiences looking for proven holistic approaches to medical treatments.
“I was dealing with very severe headaches, migraines, and asthma,” Josh Logan said. “I tried the full medical route and prescribed medications, and nothing really helped until I found chiropractic.
“And that is what basically cured me and drove me to strive toward that profession.”
Taylor Logan grew up around chiropractic, as both her parents worked in the profession. Their practice ultimately saved her life as a newborn when she was born not breathing. She grew up witnessing “amazing health transformations” that took place in her parents’ office.
“Chiropractic adjustment saved my life,” she said. “I guess I was destined to be a chiropractic.”
The couple met while attending the Palmer College of Chiropractic in Port Orange, Fla., and have been a team ever since.
The positive personal experiences with chiropractic drive both the Logans to give their patients the same treatments that aided and saved them. They work each day to help every individual live a healthy life to serve and empower the community. The practice welcomes patients of all ages, from infants to seniors.
“When it comes to our holistic approach, we’re not using any medications — no drugs, no surgeries, no injections,” Josh Logan said. “But we use some of the most advanced FDA-approved equipment that help regenerate the nerves but also regenerate the vasculature that helps the nerves stay alive. That way, we’re making sure we’re getting a long-lasting correction when it comes to individuals’ neuropathy, pain and symptoms.”
Individuals interested in their services can call their office at 719-301-5781 or fill out their online form at thetruenorthlife.com.