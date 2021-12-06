The Colorado Springs Fire Department expects to spend up to $8.5 million on a new fire station in the growing northeast part of town near a controversial proposed subdivision that’s been delayed by wildfire evacuation concerns.
The new station near Colorado Highway 83 and Interquest Parkway expects to serve an area with 1,000 emergency calls for help a year, making it a priority and a “hole” in the department’s geographical coverage, Fire Chief Randy Royal told the Colorado Springs City Council earlier this month. The station will fall in the 7 mile gap between Station 19, near Research Parkway and Chapel Hills Drive, and Station 22, south of Voyager Parkway and North Gate Boulevard, department spokesman Mike Smaldino said. The agency’s goal is to have a 3 mile radius around fire stations for optimal placement and response times.
“This station will greatly enhance our response needs in the rapidly growing northeast section of the city,” Royal said, in a statement.
The city was planning for the station before residents started opposing a new 250-home subdivision in the same area over evacuation and fire protection concerns, he said. The Kettle Creek North subdivision planned north of the Powers Boulevard and Old Ranch Road intersection is on the outer edges of the agency’s goal response times between 8 and 12 minutes, a problem the new station would solve.
The Kettle Creek North subdivision has yet to be approved after the Colorado Springs City Council sent it back to the Planning Commission to work out another exit for traffic in an emergency. Currently, all traffic from the area flows south to Old Ranch Road. The commission may hear a new proposal for the Kettle Creek North subdivision early next year, city planner Hannah Van Nimwegen-McGuire said.
The station and crew is a wonderful addition to the northeast part of town, but it will not address all the concerns residents have about fire safety and evacuations, said Rich Sevcik, with North Fork Homeowners Association Safety First Committee. Sevcik said since all the traffic from the North Fork and proposed Kettle Creek North subdivision flows south, if everyone tried to leave at once during a fire, residents wouldn’t be able to get out fast enough. An evacuation would be complicated by the thousands of students at Pine Creek High School and Encompass Heights Elementary School, he said.
Residents have called for a road that would allow traffic to exit to the north or west to give residents a second way out of the area that may eventually have more than 1,000 homes.
“A second exit would help the fire department, help our commute traffic, help our evacuation,” he said.
The funding for the new station was made possible by voters who allowed the city to retain up to $20 million for wildfire suppression efforts. The question also allowed the city to reset its Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights cap, allowing it to budget an additional $17 million for next year, said Charae McDaniel, chief financial officer.
The fire station was the most expensive item on the list of projects the city expects to fund next year with the boost to its budget. Some of the other items included $1 million to buy new police vehicles, $560,000 for eight new fire department staff members, and $750,000 to improve the police impound lot. City forestry is also slated to receive $415,000 for a specialized piece of equipment to remove trees and additional staff members, according to the list.
The new station is one of a handful of new buildings the department is putting up to meet the needs of the community. Crews are already working on a $5 million fire station and a radio shop east of downtown. Three more stations are also planned in the coming years in growing parts of town.
The city expects to break ground on the northeast station next year and finish it in 2023, Smaldino said. The station and its equipment could run between $7.5 to $8.5 million, excluding the price of the land, he said.
The station will have one engine and brush truck staffed by four firefighters initially, with room for expansion. The station could eventually house a ladder truck staffed by four more people and a battalion chief, he said.
