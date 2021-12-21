At the age of 7, Colorado Springs resident Levi Ladd declared to his best friend: “I’m going to be an actor and a director!” Ladd says the idea just popped into his head; and now at the age of 14, he is well on his way to realizing his dreams.
Ladd’s mother, Emily Ladd, says that her son was always decisive and his parents took him seriously, trusting his insight early on.
Levi’s ideas and ambitions simmered until 1½ years ago, when he started taking acting lessons. In elementary and junior high school, he was more interested in participating in sports — playing football and running track. He also delved into making stop-motion movies, writing scripts and analyzing films. “I was just figuring things out,” says Ladd.
In the midst of the pandemic, when he was 12, Ladd asked his parents if he could pursue acting. They agreed. His Denver-based acting coach, Benjy Dobrin, quickly recognized as they worked together virtually that his new pupil truly had talent.
Six months ago, Ladd began voice lessons with New York vocal coach Pilar Morgan, an experienced Broadway performer. Via virtual learning sessions, Morgan noted Ladd’s excellent vocal control and low timbre that are unusual for a 14-year-old.
A silver lining to the pandemic for Ladd has been the high quality instruction he has had the opportunity to experience virtually.
In May, Ladd performed as an extra in a TV pilot, “Raven & Blackjack.” Ladd’s acting coach connected him with the director for an audition. Finally, the young teen was realizing what it was like not only to audition, but to participate in some staples of performing arts — hair, makeup and wardrobe. Ladd and his mother traveled to Silver Plume, Colorado, for the pilot, in which they were both extras in a church service scene, singing the hymn “Rock of Ages” over and over again.
A few months later, opportunity again came knocking when Emily Ladd heard that auditions were being held for the Colorado Ballet Society and Colorado Youth Ballet’s production of “A Colorado Nutcracker.” Levi auditioned for the plum role of the Nutcracker Prince, and was offered the part with the condition that he immerse himself in dance lessons.
Difficult choices were navigated by the Ladd family, and the decision was made for Levi to move full speed ahead toward his ambitions as a performer. There just weren’t enough hours in a day to squeeze in attending school. Levi transferred from Cheyenne Mountain Junior High to the International Virtual Learning Academy, enabling him to have a flexible, online schedule.
Ladd was reluctant to leave the supportive environment of Cheyenne Mountain School District 12. For example, in 8th grade, his math teacher, Mark Miller, helped Ladd go the extra mile. Ladd moved from struggling in math to making A’s and notes Miller truly cares about his students reaching their potential.
Now, in addition to online learning, Ladd’s schedule includes 2-3 hours per week working with his acting coach, and one hour per week with his vocal coach. He takes four dance classes per week at the Colorado Ballet Society — three in ballet and one in Broadway Dance — as he prepares for his role in “A Colorado Nutcracker,” and future opportunities. Ladd said he misses football, track and friends, but his current passion is gaining expertise in acting, voice and dance.
“A Colorado Nutcracker” will be performed at the Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts on Dec. 21 and 22, with Ladd in a leading role as the Nutcracker Prince. The holiday extravaganza is a local version of the iconic ballet, “The Nutcracker,” and features 150 dancers emblematic of Colorado Springs’ sesquicentennial year.
Ladd’s parents, Gideon and Emily Ladd, along with his brother also named Gideon, provide a solid support system that will never let him down. His family easily made the decision to serve as the backbone for Levi’s burgeoning career. His parents not only are making a considerable financial investment, but provide transportation, schedule management and organization.
Mom judiciously monitors her son’s social media connections. Dad is always willing to go the extra mile for his talented son, providing wisdom, strength and “get-it-done” advice. Ladd said his brother, Gideon, who is a senior at Cheyenne Mountain High School, “is always supportive if I’m having a tough day.”
The Ladd family moved to Colorado Springs from Wisconsin in 2017, largely due to their love of outdoor sports and the electric Colorado vibe. Skiing and hiking are ongoing family activities, and they have climbed multiple 14ers, including Pikes Peak.
Ladd is on the cusp in a shining career in the performing arts. Coming up on his agenda is to audition for a Denver talent agency and secure an agent. He will then focus on commercial and film auditions with an eye on budding opportunities.