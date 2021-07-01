The 16th Annual Pro Football Camp will be held July 13-15 at John Venezia Community Park, located at Briargate Parkway and Union Boulevard. Once again, the camp will team up with current and former NFL athletes to provide a great experience for the kids.
The camp is designed for kids ages 7 to 14.
Pro Football Camp, founded by long-time Pine Creek-neighborhood resident Teddi Domann, is a nonprofit organization that prioritizes enabling all kids to attend despite financial situation through their scholarship program. From the beginning, the organization has awarded every young athlete that wanted to attend camp, despite any financial difficulties a family may be experiencing.
The organization has a mission to encourage and inspire youth to develop themselves into the very best athletes and people they can be, and for many, without the scholarship program they wouldn’t be able to participate.
All camp participants, including scholarship recipients, learn basic football skills as well as character building and life lessons from current and former NFL athletes. The camp is designed to show young athletes the right attitudes and mindsets just like the pros. With the help of a gracious partner and donors from the Colorado Springs area, Pro Football Camp has been able to provide scholarships to more than 1,400 kids to camp. In particular, Colorado Institute of Sports Medicine, Classic Homes, Springs Dentistry, Hope Homes, Associates in Maxillofacial & Oral Surgery (AMOS), and Hope and Home, have graciously donated for multiple years, providing continuity to the program and assistances to many underserved youths. Pro Football Camp partners with organizations such as Hope and Home, an organization that helps train and support foster families and parents in the Colorado Springs area, to identify these underserved youth.
Other organizations Pro Football Camp will be working with this year are Lutheran Family Services, El Paso County of Human Services and Pueblo County of Human Services.
Pro Football Camp’s scholarship program reaches out to more families and young athletes through partnerships with local organizations and gives disadvantaged youth opportunities to take advantage of scholarships, experience being coaches by professional athletes and life lessons for both on- and off-the-field. Pro Football Camp participants are taught proper football skills from the current and former NFL athletes and local Thunder Katz football pros and they also learn the value of respect, leadership and perseverance, just to name a few.
To apply for scholarships, participants show Pro Football Camp what they love about football or what they want to learn at camp. They can either write a short essay or draw a picture, depending on their age, and it shows the organization a little bit of the recipients’ personality and how the camp will affect their lives.
One recipient wrote, “I played soccer, but I really want to play football instead…I want to play on a team to learn to be a team player because teams are friends, and you can trust them.”
Another recipient wrote, “I believe that I can get a lot better at football if I go to this camp and it will increase my chances to get on the high school football team, and I want to make it to the NFL and join the Kansas City Chiefs…”
Pro Football Camp’s goal is to give these recipients the opportunity to experience camp and learn the skills and attitudes they need to succeed. In a speech at the Pro Football Camp Golf Tournament in 2014, Maverick Wilson, former Pro Football Camp participant and scholarship recipient said, “It’s a great opportunity to be a part of this football camp because not only does it teach you your fundamentals for football, but it teaches you to be a great person off the field.” Maverick goes on to say, “Thank you to the donors because without your help with my scholarship I would have never been able to participate in Pro Football Camp and give back to the kids who want to follow their dreams.”
Maverick is just one example of the hundreds of scholarship recipients that have attended the camp, excelled in high school football (he was even team captain) and experience and learn lifechanging lessons. Pro Football Camp was created to prioritize bringing opportunities to young people in the great Colorado Springs community and giving back. The organization successfully creates an experience each year that shows young athletes the fundamental skills needed to be their very best as athletes, and the importance of building character qualities to become an even better person. Providing scholarships for many participants shows just how much Pro Football Camp is supporting the community and encouraging young athletes to work hard towards their dreams.
If you are interested in applying for a scholarship or donating to help support scholarship applicants, go to ProFootballCamp.com for more information.