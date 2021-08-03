The Colorado Springs Police Department is on the ball in 2021. Or at least the department is handing out hundreds of them amongst the city’s youth.
The PLAY COS program is a new initiative that is gaining momentum and has officers handing out sports balls while on their shifts. Although the pilot program began earlier this year, for years officers have been known to pull money out of their own pocket to buy balls.
A person tends to remember interactions with police officers when they are growing up. For many it’s the memory of a parent receiving a speeding ticket or seeing a police officer at a sports event. Sadly, for some, it’s the memory of witnessing a violent situation where a police officer intervened to stop a crime in progress. Each of these memories create a framework of belief regarding the police department. CSPD understands these paradigms and is taking positive steps to enhance the police image for youth through the PLAY COS program.
Through this program, police cruisers are equipped with basketballs, footballs and other items for officers to give to youth at their discretion. Having the balls on hand during their patrols or responding to the scene of an incident equips the officers with a tool of goodwill for the community. Since the program’s inception in January, CSPD has given out over 200 balls.
Community Relations Sgt. Jason Newton is extremely excited about the new initiative. “Nothing builds a relationship quicker than sports. A person can walk on to a basketball court with a ball and within a couple of minutes the ball is being dribbled and shots taken with whoever is nearby,” he said.
Newton and Officer Adam Menter share a passion for sports and are excited to bring sports to the department in hopes of influencing change in the city. They have already established partnerships with local businesses who are donating the sports items.
There are giveaway events planned, where police officers will play kickball and dodgeball with the city’s kids. Deerfield, Hillside and Meadows Community Center are community center partners with CSPD for these events.
Newton spoke of recently allowing kids to hit him (with the ball) in a game of dodgeball which delighted the youth. Newton spoke of one particular girl who began crying when she saw some police officers at an event. He wasn’t sure why she was scared or what may have caused such fear in her past. However, Newtwon says he has encountered the girl in follow-up events and she now greets them with a smile and always asks when the officers are coming back.
PLAY COS is meant to be a permanent program within the CSPD and community. The police department is committed to this aspect of the community policing model and wishes to strengthen its relationship with community partners to win the hearts and minds of the children.
The community relations sergeant stressed that police are often present for tragic events. He said the officers shouldn’t be known only for showing up in times of crisis.
The CSPD is extremely thankful to these sponsors who make the program possible:
Blazer Electric
Scheels
i9Sports
4KidzSports
Toys for Tots
8th Street Walmart
Dick’s Sporting Goods
Several Community Member Donors
If you would like to become involved in the program and/or make a donation, reach out to the CSPD Community Relations Unit at 719-444-7410 or CSPDCommunityRelations@coloradosprings.gov.