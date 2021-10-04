At a children’s fundraiser in 2019, Levi McConnell was struck by a young cancer patient collecting donations in a red wagon.
“He kept asking me for more money,” his mom, Katie, said. “’Mom, do you have any more money I can put in the wagon?’”
Levi’s Polynesian-style dance group was performing at the fundraiser, and his compassion for the child wasn’t a surprise, Katie said. “He had that kind of a heart, and he didn’t like the fact that this little kid had cancer.”
About a year later, Levi was at the very hospital he had once raised money for, experiencing severe headaches and nausea and facing a cancer diagnosis of his own.
“We couldn’t believe we were on the other side of that,” Katie said.
Levi died Sept. 26 in Colorado Springs, surrounded by his family. He was 13.
He is remembered as a happy child with a big heart and a smile he readily shared with others.
Levi did not, however, immediately love hula, which isn’t exactly the kind of thing that makes pre-teens cool, his dance instructor Charlene Maneafaiga said. But his appreciation for his Hawaiian heritage and his growing relationships with his hula “brothers and sisters” sparked a deeper interest in the art form, Maneafaiga said.
Though Levi didn’t seek the spotlight, his greatest joy came in providing joy for others. The dance group would perform for nursing homes and memory care units, and Levi always sought to talk with the residents, for whom he felt a deep empathy.
“He would cry after every performance,” Katie said.
Levi stopped dancing sometime after his diagnosis, but he stayed active, going to the gym six days a week while receiving treatment, living out the “Levi the Conqueror” moniker his mom gave to him when he was younger.
It was a nickname worthy of a superhero, and appropriate for his 12th birthday last summer, an Avengers-themed drive-by bash featuring friends, members of the military and first responders. Katie and her husband work at Peterson Air Force Base and don’t have family nearby, so that support group “turned into our family,” she said.
Katie was pregnant when Levi was diagnosed with brain cancer. As much as Levi enjoyed watching horror movies and going to 7-Eleven with his older sister and playing with 5-year-old Addie, he wanted a brother. But it didn’t take long for his baby sister, Effie, to become “his favorite person,” Katie said.
While fighting cancer, Levi would peek his head into Katie’s bedroom and sing to Effie, then take her in his arms and down the stairs to give Katie “a few more minutes in the bed.”
Effie’s first smile, first laughs, even her first steps, were all for Levi, Katie said: “He was the only one who could get her to crack up.”
If Effie was Levi’s favorite person, his best friend was Addie, Katie said. The two would chase each other and watch movies, and Levi let Addie sleep in his bed.
“He pushed through so much exhaustion to keep playing with her,” Katie said.
In his final days, he would wake up and ask where his sisters were, falling back asleep after he was assured they were alright. On the rare occasions he was more alert, his parents would share with him the many tributes sent to him, from the cast of “The Lego Movie,” and from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, among others.
Through an oxygen mask and unknowable pain, Levi would smile.
“Those smiles weren’t for him,” Katie said. “They were for us.”
