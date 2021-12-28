Members of a Colorado Springs Girl Scout troop were recently awarded the Girl Scouts of the USA Silver Award, one of the highest awards a Girl Scout Cadette can achieve. The award gives girl scouts an opportunity to demonstrate their leadership and dedication to improving their community.
Scouts in Troop 47176 garnered the accolade for the efforts in building and installing a Digital Media Little Free Library at the intersection of Blackhawk Drive and Allegheny Drive.
They are Erin Brady, 14, and Luci Campobenedetto, Brielle Lee, Brooklyn Marshall and a troop member who wished to remain anonymous, all 13. All are eighth-graders and attend north Colorado Springs schools.
“The Silver Award is one of the highest three awards in Girl Scouts. They were proud of their accomplishment and already are talking about earning their Gold Awards,” said Troop Leader Diane Brady, who presented the Scouts with certificates and Silver Award pins at a Dec. 7 meeting.
For Erin Brady, the award means knowing she made a difference. “I didn’t know how we were going to build the library until we started looking at different plans. Then we looked at materials. It came together with the guidance of our parents and tools loaned to us by family friend, Kelli Crosby,” she said.
According to Troop Leader Brady, the troop discussed several project ideas and decided to build a Digital Media Free Little Library. Troop leaders and parents offered guidance and suggestions.
“After they found out what supplies the girls families already had that could be used, they went to Home Depot to look at wood, screws, latches, bolts, weather sealant and tally costs of supplies needed. Once supplies were purchased, they used a volunteer’s shop tools to measure, cut, drill, stain and build the library,” Brady said.
The troop spent 30 hours shopping for materials and supplies, and building and installing the library. “We had a post donated, but had to figure out what type of wood would be best for sitting out in the weather. It needed to be strong and sturdy as well,” Brady said.
Getting permission to install the library proved to be an obstacle. Through the Homeowner’s Association, the Scouts learned that the grounds on which they wanted to install the library was located on City of Colorado Springs Parks property.
Time limitations of troop meetings also proved challenging, Brady said. “We thought they could get this built in two meetings. It took much longer to measure twice, cut once, stain and weather seal the wood, and then drill and screw it all together,” she said.
Additionally, the Scouts found that digging a hole in which to install the library required more physical strength than what they could muster. “They tried and the ground was too hard. Mr. Brady (my husband) dug the hole for them because we needed muscle,” Brady said.
Erin added, “Once we built it, there was such a rush of accomplishment. Now I know I can do things and make a change. It makes me proud to know I made a difference for my community.”
Diane Brady said, “There are many Free Little Libraries, but this troop wanted to build a library that families or individuals could use. The Digital Media Little Free Library is a great way to share those movies, video games and CDs that you’ve used, but now someone else can benefit from, too.”
Anyone can drop off DVDs, CDs or video games at the library or on the porch at 610 Blackhawk Drive.
“It’s one thing to be a parent and troop leader and be proud of your kids’ accomplishments. However, it’s entirely different to see the happiness and joy on their faces when they have completed a project and the community benefits from it. They were hopping and hollering when installing it into the ground,” Brady said.