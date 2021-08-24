Colorado black bears are entering a feeding frenzy, which means human neighbors should be all the more aware.
Wildlife officials have sounded their annual alarm in regards to hyperphagia. Leading up to their winter slumber, bears are known to prowl hours on end, fattening up with more than 20,000 calories a day.
They’ll go for their preferred berries, nuts and plants in their natural habitats. Given the chance, they’ll go for grub in the neighborhood, too.
“Most conflicts between people and bears can be traced to easily accessible human food, trash, fruit trees, shrubs or other attractants with strong odors,” reads a recent Colorado Parks and Wildlife news release.
The agency documented 4,943 such conflicts across the state in 2020. Trash was involved in a third of those. Bird feeders, pet food, chicken coops, uncleaned barbecue grills and campsite snacks were other “attractants.”
Compared with 2019, Parks and Wildlife found conflicts up year-to-year in Colorado’s growing population centers: 23% in the region including Colorado Springs and 6% in the Denver area.
To officials, trends suggest bears losing a fear of people, which can lead to worse conflicts.
In May, a Durango woman was found dead of an apparent bear attack. Later that month, a man in Routt County reported being attacked by a sow in his home. Bears were euthanized in both instances — as was one around Manitou Springs last year, targeted for clawing a woman in the back.
“Although black bears are not naturally aggressive and seldom attack or injure people, they are still powerful, wild animals with a strong urge to get food and calories,” said Jamin Grigg, a southwest region wildlife biologist, in a news release. “Understanding bear behaviors and being aware of what steps you can take to avoid bears from approaching your home is an important part of living in Colorado bear country.”
Learn more at cpw.state.co.us.
Contact the writer: seth.boster@gazette.com