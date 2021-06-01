Head west into the mountains on Highway 24 for about 25 miles to Divide, then south on Colorado Highway 67 for about 4.25 miles before turning left on Forest Service Road No. 383. Follow the winding dirt road for about 3 miles to the Mennonite Camp, then bear right and continue for about 1.25 miles to the large parking area on the right for Crags/Devils Playground with the trailhead on the left side.
Follow the Crags Trail for about a half-mile to a key intersection. Be sure to cut left here on the Crags Trail as continuing straight eventually leads to Devils Playground and Pikes Peak.
Stick to the main trail route that heads northeast, following a scenic grassy valley along Fourmile Creek lined with willows and accented by pine forest and granite outcrops on the surrounding hillsides. The trail steadily climbs for about 4 miles to the Crags Lookout. Near the end, the trail disappears at a rock face, so scramble up the rocky area for the last 200 hundred yards to get on top of the Crags. This final stretch is best for the surefooted and may be difficult for small children.
On the top hikers will likely be visited by curious Canada Jays (also known as Gray Jay) and chipmunks.
The lookout area is also a great place to see the gnarled and twisty bark of the sturdy Bristlecone Pine. Bristlecones are the oldest living organisms on planet earth.
According to the National Park Service, the oldest living tree is in the mountains of eastern California at the ripe old age of 4,765 years!
Before retracing the route back to trailhead, be sure to leave time at the top for a snack break and to soak in the 360-degree panorama that includes views of the North Slope Reservoirs.
Hiking is great exercise, but can be hazardous. Always be sure to plan well, check the weather, bring a printed map, tell someone where and when you are going, and contact them when you return safely.