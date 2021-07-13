Ever have a song stuck in your head for hours, days — or even weeks?
Is there a song that just keeps coming back to you, and you can’t get it out of your mind?
“Any time a song gets ‘stuck’ in your head, you are experiencing “involuntary music imagery” aka an earworm,” states a June 22 article in Psychology Today, “How Earworms Can Disrupt Sleep.”
At my first reporting job, the reporter who sat next to me and I had a sort of competition to help pass the time when writing stories about school board meetings or car crashes late in the day: Who could come up with a more annoying song to nestle (sledgehammer) into the other’s brain. And boy did we have a good contest going. It went on for years.
It began more than 20 years ago, but I still remember some of the “winners.”
There was, first and foremost, “Tainted Love” by Soft Cell.
Sometimes I feel I’ve got to ... run away. I’ve got to .... get away. From the pain that you drive into the heart of me ...
And “When the Lights Go Down in the City,” by Journey.
When the lights go down .. in the city. And the sun shines on the bayyyyy. Do I want to be there in my ci-ty? Oh oh oh oh ohhh.
We’d get the whole newsroom going ... and groaning.
I’ve got the rest of you 80s fans hooked now, don’t I?
“Tainted Love” still gets me.
These two songs have no doubt already wormed their way into your brains. It’s what they do.
A study recently published online in the Journal of Experimental Psychology has validated the earworm phenomenon.
Published by University of California-Davis neuroscientists Janata and Benjamin Kubit and psychology professor Petr Janata, the paper, “Spontaneous mental replay of music improves memory for incidentally associated event knowledge,” links the songs that get stuck in your head to improved memories.
“Scientists have known for some time that music evokes autobiographical memories, and that those are among the emotional experiences with music that people cherish most,” said Janata.
Songs from the 80s (the years of my hormone-ridden teens) have a stronghold in my psyche. They take me back to the orange-pink carpeting in my pink and white childhood bedroom, where I’d sit and listen to the local classic rock FM station and procrastinate doing my schoolwork.
Some remind me solely of summers spent at a lake. “She’s a Beauty” by The Tubes, “Hold on Loosely” by 38 Special, “Photograph” by Def Leppard, and “Queen of Hearts” by Juice Newton.
Yes, I’m dating myself.
The UC-Davis researchers found that “songs that get stuck in your head help that process of strengthening memories as they first form.”
“Thus, this is the first research to link two of the most common phenomena people experience with music — earworms (having a song stuck in your head) and music-evoked remembering,” states a June 15 article “That Song Is Stuck in Your Head, but It’s Helping You to Remember” published on the UC Davis website.
For the study, several groups of about 30 subjects first listened to unfamiliar music, and then, a week later, listened to the music again, this time paired with also unfamiliar movie clips.
The study found “the more often a tune played in a person’s head, the more accurate the memory for the tune became and, critically, the more details the person remembered from the specific section of the movie with which the tune was paired.”
“We typically think of earworms as random nuisance beyond our control, but our results show that earworms are a naturally occurring memory process that helps preserve recent experiences in long-term memory,” Kubit said.
It’s research that the authors intend to use to develop “nonpharmaceutical, music-based interventions to help people suffering from dementia and other neurological disorders to better remember events, people and daily tasks.”
While your current earworm might be annoying (or may even have been planted in your brain by a friend to get your goat), it may help establish a timeline in your brain and keep your brain sharper as you age.
It’s OK if you can’t “Shake it Off” or “Beat it” — songs researchers at St. Andrews University have found to be among the top “ultimate earworms.” (See box). Sorry, not sorry.
Editor of this publication and the other three Pikes Peak Newspapers weeklies, Michelle (michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com) has lived in the Pikes Peak region six years.