The North Springs Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Chhun Sun at chhun.sun@pikespeaknewspapers.com for the chance to be featured.
PEAK VISTA PEDIATRICIAN RECEIEVES ACCLAIMED AWARD
Dr. Darvi Rahaman, the Peak Vista Community Health Centers’ vice president of medical Services, won the Outstanding Service Award from the Children’s Hospital Colorado on April 29.
The award recognizes members of medical staff who provide outstanding service to Children’s Hospital Colorado.
Dr. Rahaman moved to Colorado Springs over two decades ago to provide exceptional health care to pediatric patients facing access barriers.
He joined Peak Vista in 1999 as its sole pediatrician and began seeing complex pediatric patients and taking referrals from family medicine providers.
He has since grown the pediatric department to 13 pediatricians, five advanced practice providers along with integrating both behavioral health and dental providers into the pediatric health centers.
Peak Vista’s pediatric department has expanded to four locations, including two school-based health centers, under his leadership.
Dr. Rahaman is an integral part of the medical community in the Pikes Peak region, thanks to being involved with the growth of Children’s Hospital Colorado in the Southern Region.
He has served on its medical staff, mentored pediatric providers at the hospital and served as a voice of advocacy for the needs of pediatric patients in Southern Colorado as Children’s Hospital Colorado expanded services in the area.
Dr. Rahaman serves on the Board of Directors and continues to dedicate countless hours to Children’s Hospital Colorado and the patients it serves.