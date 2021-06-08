The North Springs Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Chhun Sun at chhun.sun@pikespeaknewspapers.com for the chance to be featured.
Moyra Hower promoted to Ronald McDonald House operations director
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado moved Moyra Hower to director of operations from director of “house” Operations, the organization announced last week.
During her 2½ years as RMHCSC’s director of house operations, Moyra’s contributions included the planning, coordination and implementation of a move that took the Ronald McDonald House and its services from the original 100-year-old, 6,800-square foot house downtown (opened in 1987), to a new 25,000-square foot Ronald McDonald House in Briargate (opened in 2019),
Moyra built strong ties with the community and hospital partners, the organization said. During the pandemic, Moyra found ways to safely support guest families, volunteers and the Ronald McDonald House team. Moyra credits “the great staff and volunteers who work to make sure that the families we serve are well taken care of.”
“The newly developed director of operations position provides our team and hospital partners with consistency and a continuity of care for those we mutually serve,” executive director Beth Alessio said in a statement. “Moyra’s dedicated leadership and high expectations to provide exemplary care to our families, volunteers and partners make her the perfect candidate to oversee all program operations. We are confident that with Moyra in this new position, the charity will only further succeed in our mission of deeply supporting families with critically ill children.”
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado keeps families with critically ill children close to each other and provides the care and resources they need, when they need it most.