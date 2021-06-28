For every era or significant moment in time in modern history, there are pop-cultural artifacts we can point to as the mirrors of society.
“The Great Dictator” and “Casablanca” stand out in their reflections of World War II. The Beatles’ iconic U.S. debut on “The Ed Sullivan Show” ushered in the ’60s, and Woodstock capped it. These era-defining films, shows, performances, skits, etc., are always wholly present, living in the moment they’re in. Sometimes, it’s instantly clear there is something special inside of them about ourselves and the world around us; sometimes, it’s only years or decades after the fact we realize their significance.
Bo Burnham’s “Inside” was instant.
A true one-man show — written, directed and everything-ed by Burnham inside one room during the COVID-19 pandemic — this Netflix special, released May 30, is the definitive pop-cultural artifact of quarantine. It simultaneously captures the isolation of the pandemic while dunking on societal narcissism and ignorance amplified through the internet and social media (especially during the pandemic).
After Burnham’s intro song and the first of many hard-cutting satirical songs, “Comedy,” Burnham breaks the fourth wall (though, the entire special is a kind of exercise in breaking the fourth wall) and addresses the viewer directly. “Welcome to whatever this is. I’ve been working for the last couple months, testing this camera and testing lights and writing, and I’ve decided to try to make a new special, for real. It’s not going to be a normal special because there’s no audience, and there’s no crew; it’s just me and my camera, and you and your screen, the way that our lord intended.”
It is far from normal, and nearly indescribable. It is sketch comedy in musical form with a lot of documentary elements, like some bizarro love-child of The Lonely Island and “Super Size Me.” The topics range in scale from the world’s decision-makers to Burnham’s introspection into his own mental health.
Burnham goes after Instagram culture, Jeff Bezos, his own “problematic” past as a comedian and so much more. Mocking corporations’ involvement in social issues, Burnham’s social brand consultant character says: “The question is no longer, ‘Do you want to buy Wheat Thins?’ for example. The question is now, ‘Will you support Wheat Thins in the fight against Lyme disease?’”
There are plenty of meta moments, too, as Burnham satirizes a Twitch streamer who’s playing a video game of Burnham himself sitting and crying in the room making this very special, or a YouTuber making a never-ending reaction video.
“Welcome to the Internet” is his piece de resistance in the 87-minute special. It’s the song that captures the internet’s toxicity and the severe downfalls of having “a little bit of everything all of the time.” Burnham performs the eerie, fast-paced tune as a villainous stand-in for the internet, sitting in a dark room wearing creepy sunglasses as green lights swirl around like from a star projector in a kid’s bedroom. “Welcome to the internet / what would you prefer / would you like to fight for civil rights / or tweet a racial slur / be happy / be horny / be bursting rage / we got a million different ways to engage.”
While the content of “Inside” is acutely resonant with modern culture, the execution of the special is just as worthy of praise. The production value is all there for the audience to see: Burnham hits foot pedals to change the lighting or pushes a button to cue a laugh track. We can see laptops and clothes scattered on the floor of the room as he’s performing.
On the one hand, this should be inspiring because it’s something anyone can do; on the other, maybe something this simple and this genius is something only Burnham could actually pull off.
When we look back at our time during the pandemic and tell future generations about it, our first thoughts will be about wearing masks or the 2020 election or Zoom meetings. But when we need to show just what it was like, Bo Burnham’s “Inside” will stand the test of time.
Warner Strausbaugh is a page designer for The Denver Gazette and columnist for Pikes Peak Newspapers. Contact him at warner.strausbaugh@gazette.com.